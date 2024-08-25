5 reasons why GTA 6 should be more like RDR2 than GTA 5

Rockstar's upcoming game, GTA 6, should resemble Red Dead Redemption 2, and not Grand Theft Auto 5. By taking a fresh new approach, it can break free from the mold of its predecessors. RDR2's commercial and critical success would be a good motivator anyway. For instance, the more realistic, movie-like narrative will attract more fans, as opposed to the often boring, aimless storyline of Grand Theft Auto 5.

The realistic features could also be implemented in GTA 6, making for a challenging but fun experience unlike any of its predecessors. Multiple reasons justify such an approach and these have been listed below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Why GTA 6 should be more like RDR2

1) A realistic and better story

While Grand Theft Auto has been slowly transitioning to realism since GTA 4's release, the stereotype still stands that the series is much more lighthearted and bizarre, especially since Grand Theft Auto 5 toned down the seriousness. The Red Dead Redemption series, especially RDR2, takes a completely different approach, going for a more realistic, cinematic storyline.

Rockstar has often expressed their desire to create movie-like games. Most of their successful titles, including the Grand Theft Auto games, were influenced by popular movies. Red Dead Redemption 2 features movie-like chapters and the narrative follows a slow, methodical progression, like many Western movies. Grand Theft Auto VI needs to follow a similar approach so that the story can feel more cinematic.

2) More believable and likable characters

Dutch is one of the most complex and likable antagonists made by Rockstar (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Red Dead Redemption series features memorable characters, but the thing that separates them from GTA 5 characters is that they're a lot more believable. They are more human, as they possess realistic flaws and complex moralities. Both John Marston and Arthur Morgan have committed questionable acts, but both of them have some redeemable characteristics.

By the end of their journey, their deaths have made most players emotional, which goes on to show how deeply fans connect with these characters. Even antagonists like Dutch seem endearing because of how believable and human they seem. The Grand Theft Auto VI main characters need to be modeled after the ones from RDR2.

3) Realistic gameplay elements

Red Dead Redemption 2's gameplay is vastly different from that of Grand Theft Auto 5. You don't have access to a portable magical arsenal of weapons that is hidden from plain view. You can only carry a limited number of weapons on your person and your horse. The same goes for a few items that your character can carry.

Some RPG aspects in RDR2 aren't too in-depth, and some are simple, enjoyable survival features. Weapon upgrades and attachments have a bigger effect on gameplay than any Grand Theft Auto title. There have been rumors that GTA 6 will have a limited weapon carry system and some other mechanics from RDR2, some of which were hinted at by the 2022 leaks as well.

4) Honor system

One of the most unique features of RDR2 is the honor system. This is defined by how you play the game, or in simple terms, how honorable your player character and their actions are. High or low honor affects dialogue and cutscenes, as well as the main ending. If GTA 6 is made to be more like RDR2, there would be an opportunity to implement the honor system.

Many players have been suggesting the idea of making multiple endings in Grand Theft Auto VI. This could be made to rely on an honor system where low honor would lead to the protagonists' deaths while high honor would keep them alive.

5) Commercial and critical success

RDR2 surpassed its predecessor's sales quite easily (Image via Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive success for Rockstar Games, and it's often considered one of the greatest video games in history. RDR2 had the second-biggest launch in entertainment history and shattered multiple records. In just two weeks, it surpassed the lifetime sales of Red Dead Redemption, its predecessor, with sales of $725 million during its opening weekend.

With 65 million copies sold, RDR2 is the seventh best-selling game of all time. It has also received over 175 awards in the Game of the Year category alone. If GTA 6 brings back features from RDR2, Rockstar can emulate a similar or even greater level of success with the game.

