5 little things in GTA 5 that matters most

GTA 5 is an insanely popular game that has managed to stay relevant more than a decade after its release. This is primarily due to Rockstar Games adding numerous small yet interesting things that help players stay invested in the open-world sandbox. While the main missions and side objectives hold priority, there are several little details that increase immersion and improve the quality of life, leading to a more enhanced experience.

This article will list some of the finer details that entice players to load up GTA 5 time and again.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Five little things in GTA 5 that make it interesting

1) The car sounds and customization

The car sound design is a very crucial element of the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cars are a crucial element of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and GTA 5 allows players to get up and personal with their vehicle. While each protagonist has their default car, one can steal and stow more in their garage. Moreover, the cars have an amazing sound design which, despite being a small improvement, makes a lot of difference.

The catalytic converter making the "ting ting" sound when you turn off the engine to the various noises you hear when driving makes the experience great. Apart from this, there is a pretty robust crash mechanic and the vehicle customization option allows players to modify their rides to their heart's content.

2) The taxi service

The taxi service is an underrated feature of the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The taxi service is a highly underrated feature in most GTA games and it hasn't changed much in GTA 5. Despite being a small feature, several players like to roleplay by calling a taxi to reach the required destination. While this might not be the fastest mode of transportation, it is fun to sit in the back and enjoy the ride.

One doesn't have to worry about breaking the law or running into the NPCs when in a taxi. The driver lets the player pick the destination and all they have to do is sit back and enjoy the sights while being driven to the location. If reaching the destination unharmed is what's most important, using the taxi makes sense.

3) The NPC interactions

The NPCs are quite entertaining in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

NPCs make up most of the world in GTA 5. While they are not intelligent or bright for the most part, they certainly like complimenting players for numerous things. For example, NPCs will whip out their phones and start clicking pictures if the player drives an expensive Sports or Supercar in GTA 5.

They will also compliment the player for their style and get competitive if one performs a burnout during a traffic stop. Naturally, these little details make the world feel interesting and lived-in.

4) The protagonist cutscenes upon switching

You will witness the protagonists in different situations when switching (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since GTA 5 features three protagonists, players must switch between them to finish the story and get the complete experience. Each time you switch, you will encounter the character in a random action, making it seem like they have lives outside of the main narrative.

For example, Trevor Phillips is a crazy GTA character and most of his cutscenes consist of him either in a fight or being high as a kite. Meanwhile, Michael, a family man, is mostly found chilling, and Franklin can be seen buying coffee or at his house. These little details are very important as they give unique personalities to the protagonists and add a lot of lore to the game.

5) The weapon wheel

The weapon wheel is a very crucial element of the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The addition of the weapon wheel is one of the best decisions Rockstar Games made for GTA 5. It is a crucial feature that players wish to see in GTA 6 as well. Not only does it let you switch weapons swiftly but also segregates them into different classes allowing for better identification and assortment.

On top of that, time slows down when you switch weapons using the wheel which allows you to plan out your next move in a firefight. It is a little, yet incredibly crucial detail that matters a lot in GTA 5.

