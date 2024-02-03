5 major problems still plaguing GTA Online in 2024

GTA Online has been entertaining players for the last 10 years, and it may continue doing so even after Grand Theft Auto 6 releases. However, it cannot be denied that the title is suffering from some major problems and is far from an ideal experience. Although Rockstar Games frequently releases background updates to deal with bugs and glitches, the issues go beyond that.

This article takes a look at five major problems that are still plaguing Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024. Needless to say, fans of the series hope that they get fixed sooner rather than later and that the highly anticipated sequel is free from most of them.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

No ranked lobbies and other major problems that are still plaguing GTA Online in 2024

1) Modders

Modders and hackers have been among the longest-running problems associated with GTA Online. These kinds of players ruin the fun for others by utilizing various types of cheats. The fact that this problem persists even a decade post-launch is quite strange, especially when the developer is Rockstar Games.

The issue has been linked with the game's PC version mostly, but recent reports suggest that it has also spread to the PS4 version, which is concerning. Hence, besides the new and unique gameplay features in GTA 6, the focus must also be on implementing significantly better security against modders and hackers in the sequel's multiplayer mode.

2) Repetitive gameplay

There are various businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online that can help one get rich in the game. However, the gameplay aspect in most of them is pretty much the same. This leads to players grinding the same missions over and over, which quickly becomes boring.

Even though the new Salvage Yard business can be considered a bit different, it only features five types of Robberies. While there are also some fun multiplayer modes like Drag Races added to the game with a recent GTA Online weekly update, the abysmal payouts give little reason to play them.

3) No ranked lobbies

The rank disparity in public lobbies is a major problem for GTA Online beginners. The equipment that long-term players have is nearly impossible to counter for newcomers, which makes them an easy target for griefers. Most multiplayer titles have ranked lobbies that only put players within a similar rank in the same session.

This system would let Grand Theft Auto Online beginners get on their feet much easier than usual. However, ranked lobbies haven't been added to this game yet, and fans don't know if they will be even in 2024.

4) Inflated economy

Players can buy many things in GTA Online, like vehicles, properties, and weapons, but even the most average of them are usually pretty expensive. Oddly enough, the most affordable business properties are priced close to a million dollars. Once acquired, it takes incredibly long to recoup the investment.

This takes away some of the fun, as the best items are locked behind hefty price tags. Such a problem cannot be fixed with GTA Online background updates and requires a major overhaul.

5) Shark Cards

As stated, the best items in Grand Theft Auto Online are locked behind hefty price tags. This prompts many to look towards Shark Cards, Grand Theft Auto's version of microtransactions, which allow users to skip the grind and acquire a good amount of in-game currency by spending real-world money. However, this gives them an unfair advantage over hard-working players.

That said, given how profitable Shark Cards have been for Rockstar, it is highly unlikely that they will be scrapped. Their return in Grand Theft Auto 6 also seems likely and is expected to be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2.

