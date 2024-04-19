5 interesting details derived from GTA 6 mapping project so far

The GTA 6 mapping project has been making major strides when it comes to filling out the Grand Theft Auto VI map. The upcoming game is expected to feature the largest open-world map ever seen in the series, and fans are tirelessly working to uncover its secrets. The GTA 6 mapping project is a group of individuals from the fan community who get their information from the gameplay leaks and the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

So here are some of the most exciting details that the GTA 6 mapping project has uncovered so far in regards to the Grand Theft Auto VI map.

Note: This article is based on rumors, so it's advised to take the given information with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

5 exciting details revealed by GTA 6 mapping project

1) The multiple districts of Vice City

An overview of what Vice City could look like (Image via VIMAP)

The GTA 6 mapping project speculates that Vice City will be much larger than any other city seen before in the series. According to their updated map, there are several different sections. The most prominent one is the massive island that covers the entire Vice Beach. There seem to be many more islands this time around, including familiar ones like Leaf Links, and even a new and larger port.

The western portion of the city will also have several different districts, including what might be a Little Haiti region. Some of these parts might have also been seen in the trailer, like the custom car meet.

2) Port Gellhorn has a raceway and an airfield

Port Gellhorn looks quite big as well (Image via VIMAP)

Port Gellhorn is another major settlement on the GTA 6 map that was seen in the gameplay leaks and possibly in the trailer as well. Some of the scenes where Jason and Lucia are robbing a store and escaping the law might have been set in Port Gellhorn. Some of the leaked footages showed the protagonists looting a diner, which might also have been set in this city.

According to the GTA 6 mapping community, this town will apparently have a massive raceway as well as an airfield. The raceway might have been inspired by the Sebring International Raceway, located near Sebring, Florida.

3) Vice City International Airport is located inland

This might be what Vice City International Airport looks like (Image via VIMAP)

One of the largest and most interesting landmarks seen in the map made by the GTA 6 mapping community is the airport. The Vice City International Airport (VCIA) seems much larger than Los Santos International Airport (LSIA), and it seems to be located inland, much like the real-life Miami International Airport.

This makes it distinct from every other major airport seen in the previous games, which were all located next to water bodies.

4) At least two major prisons

The GTA 6 trailer starts with a scene where Lucia is seen sitting inside a prison. This could be either of two different prisons, the Vice-Dale County Jail or the Leonida State Prison.

The former is located right below the VCIA, while the latter is located outside of Port Gellhorn, if the GTA 6 mapping project is to be believed. This itself is a unique fact since no previous Grand Theft Auto game has ever featured two prisons.

5) Another large settlement to the north

One of the newest updates made by the GTA 6 mapping project is a large section to the north that resembles the Florida Panhandle. However, one of the northernmost settlements that still remain relatively unmapped is Yorktown.

This seems to be a massive town that might be based on several different Florida cities like Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and possibly even Orlando. It could even turn out to be a smaller settlement than Port Gellhorn or Vice City.

