5 settlements expected to be in GTA 6 map

The GTA 6 mapping community has been making steady progress in deciphering all the major details of the GTA 6 map. By now, they've already mapped out most of Vice City, some parts of Port Gellhorn, the general outline of the map, and the placement of every major settlement in the game. So, we've put together a list of some of these settlements that you can expect to visit in the upcoming game.

The information that the GTA 6 mapping project has been working on is mainly based on the trailer and the 2022 gameplay leaks. As such, players should keep in mind that the data might not be completely accurate as the gameplay footage was leaked in the early stages of development.

Note: This article is based on rumors, so it's advised to take the given information with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

5 settlements that the GTA 6 map might include

1) Vice City

The first and most obvious settlement you're going to find on the GTA 6 map is Vice City. It's heavily based on Miami, but this new rendition of the city is expected to be much larger than the one in GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories. A major upgrade as seen in the trailer is the size of the beach.

It appears to be massive, stretching across the city's eastern border, and if the mapping community is correct, it extends far north along the map. The airport will seemingly be inland, towards the center of the map, as revealed by the position of the aircraft seen during the opening scenes of the trailer.

The 90-minute teaser revealed several parts of the city and offered a good idea about its scale, including places like the Vice City docks, the Venetian Islands, and even the location around what looks like the Kaseya Center. Some of the leaked GTA 6 gameplay footages also revealed the interior of the city, especially parts that were not seen in the trailer.

2) Port Gellhorn

Port Gellhorn is another settlement that was revealed quite extensively in the trailer, as the scenes depicting Jason and Lucia robbing a store seem to be happening in this town. This part of the GTA 6 map was also revealed in the leaked footage, particularly the video that shows the GTA 6 protagonists robbing a Hank's Waffles diner.

This is expected to be an industrial city with a large port. As such, many believe it might be based on Port Charlotte, while others feel it's a mix of Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg.

3) Homestead

A scene from the trailer depicting a woman in Hamlet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Homestead is a real-life small town in Florida that might have appeared in the GTA 6 trailer. In one of the scenes from the video that imitates a real-life Florida moment, a middle-aged woman can be seen holding two hammers in her hand. The location where she is seen seems to be in Homestead. The mapping community named this place Hamlet earlier, but they've resorted to using the real-life name for now.

4) Gator Keys

The Gator Keys, which is obviously inspired by the Florida Keys, is a region that's mentioned in GTA Vice City as well as Vice City Stories. Dialogue lines from a cut mission in Vice City indicate that this region was supposed to be added to the game.

However, it's highly likely that Rockstar will add this region as the GTA 6 trailer showed a place that looks like the Florida Keys. The mapping community believes that this region will have a Naval Air Station on the GTA 6 map, along with a small settlement.

5) Yorktown

Yorktown seen in the GTA 6 map created by the mapping community (Image via VIMAP)

Yorktown seems to be the northernmost town on the GTA 6 map, as per the mapping community. Nothing is known about the place so far, apart from the fact that it's a settlement north of Port Gellhorn. One theory is that it might be an extension of Port Gellhorn itself. There are some fans who think it's a mix of Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg, while others have suggested it could even be based on Orlando.

