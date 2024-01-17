5 interesting things in GTA Online to carry in 2024

GTA Online has several interesting things for players to carry around, including weapons and explosives. While some can shoot other players a long distance away, others, while not particularly useful or powerful, are just fun to use. Most veteran players already know about these items, but newbies may not be aware of some of them.

The online multiplayer game has a wide variety of weapons and explosives that players can use in any way they want. While some of them unlock at a later stage (after leveling up), most of them are available from the beginning.

This article lists five of the most interesting things that players should carry around with them in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Sticky Bombs and other interesting items to carry in GTA Online

1) Railgun

The Railgun is one of the most interesting things to carry in GTA Online. Not only does the weapon look futuristic, but it also does a lot of damage. It will always come in handy in the aggressive lobbies of the game.

The Railgun was a part of the title's single-player campaign but was later also added to the online multiplayer mode. While weaker than its single-player counterpart, the weapon is still quite devastating.

Players will need to spend $730,000 at the Gun Van to purchase the Railgun in the game. The weapon has a 90 rating in damage, 25 in fire rate, 20 in accuracy, and 70 in range. Many players consider it one of the best weapons in GTA Online.

2) Stun Gun

Players looking to make things interesting in GTA Online should purchase the Stun Hun. While it will not kill your opponent, you can use it to humiliate a griefer by stunning them and then using your regular weapon to kill them.

Note that the Stun Gun has a recharge delay of 12 seconds after firing a shot. When fired, it shoots a charged projectile that renders the enemy incapable of doing anything for a short time.

Players can purchase the Stun Gun from the Agency Armory for $375,000. Notably, it can also be bought from another player's armory if one does not own this business.

3) Sticky Bomb

The Sticky Bomb is one of the most lethal weapons in GTA Online. Anyone who knows how to use it can create a lot of chaos for a relatively cheap price. While it has a rather short range, its damage is more than enough to compensate for it.

This weapon unlocks after a player reaches level 19 in the online multiplayer. They can either pick it up from random spots across the map or spend $600 to purchase it from the in-game stores.

The Sticky Bomb has a rating of 95 in damage, 10 in fire rate, 3 in accuracy, and 10 in range. This means players will need to get close to the target to stick the bomb on their vehicle and then watch it go kaboom.

4) Up-n-Atomizer

When it comes to interesting items in GTA Online, the Up-n-Atomizer is right up there. While it is a comparatively harmless weapon, it has a special ability that makes it different. When used, it ejects an enemy pulse that, instead of killing the target, shoots them up in the air. This does minimal damage to the target and will not end the enemy's life. However, it is hilarious.

Players will need to spend $399,000 at the Agency Armory if they wish to obtain the Up-n-Atomizer in the game. This is another reason why everyone should set up the Agency in GTA Online as soon as they can.

5) Unholy Hellbringer

If players are looking for a cool alien weapon with endless bullets, they should purchase the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online. While it is a reskinned Combat MG, players will not have to reload the weapon, and it shoots red laser-like projectiles that make it cool.

The Unholy Hellbringer has a 55 rating in damage, 65 in fire rate, 45 in accuracy, and 60 in range. These are good stats for a weapon that players can unlock almost immediately after starting the game.

However, players will need to spend $449,000 at either the Agency Armory or visit the Gun Van on certain days of the week to purchase the Unholy Hellbringer in the game. It should be noted that the weapon, while quite fun, is not the best in GTA Online.

Newbies starting the game should also make sure to purchase some of the fastest cars in GTA Online to compete in races and earn good money.

