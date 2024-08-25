5 items you should never buy in GTA Online if just starting the game

GTA Online can be overwhelming for new players, thanks to the countless items that you can purchase from the get-go. Despite limited funds and fewer sources of income at the beginning, many newbies waste their resources on unnecessary things and quickly go broke. This is a common situation in the game but can be easily avoided.

Hence, this article has prepared a list of items that players starting the game should definitely avoid purchasing at the beginning.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 unnecessary items new players should avoid purchasing in GTA Online

1) Million-dollar luxury cars

Going for luxury cars at the beginning is not a smart move in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Watching others drive around in Supercars in GTA Online is a tempting sight. New players often end up spending their money on these ridiculously expensive vehicles without thinking of the future. However, we strongly advise against this since most of these cars are not worth the money.

New players should rather look for great cars that can be obtained for free in the game. They can also pick up vehicles from the streets without spending a penny on them. Most of the Supercars in the game are not worth the investment and should only be purchased when you have surplus money and a stable source of income.

2) High-end apartments or penthouses

Beginners shouldn't waste their money on high-end apartments in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

New players might be tempted to purchase the high-end apartments and penthouses in GTA Online. However, most of them are not worth the price and should be avoided. While these properties offer some unique customization options, they are not useful in most cases.

Hence, it is better to use your money on garages for storing your vehicles, and simple apartments that let you rest and offer a space to park your cars. Purchasing these apartments in crucial locations also allows you to spawn right in the middle and start managing your businesses without having to manually travel a lot.

3) Ridiculously expensive weapons

Expensive weapons aren't always the best in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Many new players believe expensive weapons are the only way to dominate the public lobbies or overcome challenging missions in GTA Online. However, this is a complete myth and one of the biggest reasons newbies end up going broke. The game offers some ridiculously priced guns like the Unholy Hellbringer and the Widowmaker, which look great but aren't the most powerful options.

It is better to purchase normal guns like the Assault Rifles or the Submachine Guns which are relatively cheaper and easier to maintain. They are also the best options when clearing out enemy hideouts and for PvP fights.

4) The most expensive business location

Businesses offer different prices for different locations (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games allows players to set up their businesses in GTA Online in several available locations. However, it is worth noting that each location is differently priced and has its pros and cons. New players often end up purchasing the most expensive location due to a lack of information.

This is because many players instinctively believe that the expensive locations are better for their businesses, but this is often not the case. Instead, they should invest in locations close to the city and their other businesses.

5) Jets and helicopters

Beginners don't have any need for expensive jets in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Flying around the map is very fun in the online multiplayer mode. However, zooming around in a helicopter or jet in GTA Online is a hobby best left for the rich and established players. Beginners should stay away from these purchases since these vehicles cost a ridiculous amount of money in the game.

While jets are extremely powerful, they are not worth purchasing during the early stages of the game. Players should instead focus on getting better cars and further expanding their business empire before investing in these luxury items. Once they have enough surplus money, they can go for a good jet or a helicopter to make travel fun and fast.

