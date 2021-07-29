5 laughably easy missions in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has 101 missions in the game, so some of them are bound to be laughably easy.

Unsurprisingly, a good amount of these missions take place at the beginning of GTA San Andreas. However, there are also plenty of missions in the other parts of the game that a player could consider as "laughably easy."

The only criterion for this list is that the missions have to be objectively easy. They're either cutscene missions (with zero difficulties for obvious reasons) or have no obstacles that can impede the player's progress in a mission. Even if a player fails these missions, it's highly unlikely that they won't be able to succeed the next time they try it.

Embarrassingly easy missions in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Verdant Meadows

This mission is essentially just CJ purchasing an $80K property. That's it. Given how late it shows up in the playthrough, it's quite easy to have enough money by then. At worst, GTA San Andreas players can cheese it by betting on horses and reloading the file if they lose.

The drive from Toreno's Ranch to Verdant Meadows Airfield isn't too bad. There isn't too much traffic to get in the player's way, and there are no aggressive NPCs that will stop the player (not including Wanted Levels shenanigans the player might do).

#4 - Wear Flowers in Your Hair

Wear Flowers in Your Hair is an amusing mission, but it's a laughably easy one. Essentially, CJ just goes around and picks up a few people and does some basic sightseeing with mysterious vans.

It's an incredibly simple mission that any competent driver can pass on their first go. Only the absolute worst drivers in GTA San Andreas will have any difficulty in this mission.

It's longer than the next few missions, but it's worth noting that there are no major obstacles that can impede the player's progress here.

#3 - Ryder

It's a mission where CJ learns of the importance of barbers and restaurants. There is one NPC with a shotgun that could cause problems for the player, but CJ and Ryder will likely already be in Ryder's Picador.

Everything that happens in this mission takes place in close proximity to one another. Even if GTA San Andreas players get the vehicle blown up or kill Old Reece, it's not hard to restart this mission and get it down easily.

#2 - King in Exile

It's a cutscene mission, so there isn't much difficulty to be had in this mission at all. The only reason it's not number one is that there is a very specific and easy-to-miss softlock involving this mission if CJ dies whilst on the phone with Catalina.

However, the vast majority of players will never have that happen to them. As a result, it's basically a free mission that 100% of GTA San Andreas players can do on their first try.

#1 - Big Smoke

This mission is just a short cutscene (Image via GTA Wiki)

Big Smoke is yet another cutscene-only mission in GTA San Andreas, except it doesn't have a very specific softlock that can impede the player's progress. As a result, it's the definition of a freebie as far as GTA San Andreas missions go.

Interestingly enough, this mission instantly starts the Sweet & Kendl mission. Players can die in that mission, but that difficulty counts toward Sweet & Kendl and not Big Smoke by a technicality.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu