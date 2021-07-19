5 least liked features present in GTA Games

The GTA series has numerous games on its belt. All these games have been generation-defining in some way and have been lauded by players and critics alike.

Every game in the GTA franchise had something new and unique whether it be vast maps, new characters, additional features and so on. While some of them were heavily praised and loved by players, others not so much. These things were not bad, but they did not satisfy or add anything to the overall pleasure of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 despised features in GTA Games

1) Flying Limitations - GTA Vice City

With GTA Vice City, players could fly across the map either in a helicopter or a plane. This feature was very cool, and players loved exploring the game map through the skies. However, what players did not like was the invisible ceiling that stopped players from reaching higher altitudes.

In GTA Vice City, there is a limitation to how high players can fly, and after that, no matter how hard they try, they just can't go any further.

2) Ladders - GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas was one of the most beloved and acclaimed games in the GTA franchise. However, just like any other game, it too had some things that players did not like. Even though Rockstar took clues from previous games and incorporated several features, it forgot to add one thing: climbing ladders.

GTA San Andreas does not allow players to climb ladders in the game. This is somewhat unfortunate as the game features a handful of ladders, and it would have been fun accessing those places.

3) No barbershops - GTA 4

GTA 4 was one of the first games in the HD universe and boasted a ton of improvements and features. It had new characters, a great storyline, fitting graphics as well as a superb ending. But the game did not feature barbershops. This is something that should have been present in GTA 4 as it would have offered players various customization options and ways to style their characters.

4) Birds during skydiving - GTA 5

GTA 5 is one of the most successful open-world games. Rockstar has always pushed the boundaries of its games to offer players a great experience. However, even GTA 5 has its fair share of features that players don't like.

In GTA 5, players can skydive and perform cool stunts and then land with the help of parachutes. What players do not like is being hit by birds while skydiving and falling to their deaths. This is really annoying as it happens so fast that players cannot react.

5) No crouching - GTA 3

GTA 3 does not allow crouching, which is an essential feature. Players can run and jump but not crouch. This makes gunfights in GTA 3 difficult and limits movement, as crouching plays an important role in player movement and control. However, Rockstar included the crouching mechanism later in GTA Vice City and the games after that.

