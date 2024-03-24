5 legendary GTA cheat codes that should return in GTA 6

GTA cheat codes have a special place in everyone's heart. Not only did they allow players to have more fun in the titles in this series, but also let them try out some hilarious things that would otherwise be impossible. Moreover, there are some legendary cheat codes in this franchise that could make GTA 6 more enjoyable and also allow players to relive the nostalgia of the older titles.

This article will list five GTA cheat codes that developers should add to the upcoming title.

5 of the most amazing GTA cheat codes of all time that should be in GTA 6

1) HESOYAM

GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic titles in the Grand Theft Auto series and has several features, as well as gameplay mechanics, that should be a part of the upcoming title. When it comes to cheat codes, most players would agree that HESOYAM is the most useful of the lot in this title.

Not only does this cheat grant full health and armor but also offers some money, which is quite a bonus. On top of that, if one is inside a vehicle, using this HESOYAM will repair it as well. This makes it very powerful and one of the most iconic GTA cheat codes in the series.

2) NUTTERTOOLS

Anyone who has played GTA Vice City has used NUTTERTOOLS at least once to get their hands on the minigun and other amazing level 3 weapons. This is one of the most useful cheats in the game and allows players to obtain high-level weapons from the get-go.

On top of that, some of the items it offers cannot be obtained normally. While it would not be practical to give players access to powerful weapons at the start of GTA 6, Rockstar Games could add some unique firearms that can be spawned by using the NUTTERTOOLS.

3) GRIPISEVERYTHING

While GTA Vice City was a very enjoyable game, it had some vehicles that had outrageous handling and spun out of control after the slightest bump or hit. In these circumstances, GRIPISEVERYTHING came in handy. It improved the handling of the vehicle the player was driving.

Since the cheat had short-term effects that wore off after exiting the vehicle, it can work well in GTA 6 as well. It is one of the things from GTA Vice City that fans would like to see in GTA 6. After all, the current title (GTA 5) has numerous vehicles that would have been more fun to drive if the game had this cheat code.

4) NASTYLIMBSCHEAT

GTA 3 is a revolutionary title that introduced several new things in the franchise, including 3D graphics and character models. While the game was certainly lacking in some fields, it had some of the most fun GTA cheat codes, with NASTYLIMBSCHEAT being one of them. It allowed players to increase the gore in the game.

Rockstar is often criticized for depicting violence and gore, but this code could let players enjoy all the gore they want in GTA 6.

5) STINGLIKEABEE

While most GTA cheat codes offer infinite health or weapons, others like STINGLIKEABEE are much more fun because of what they do. Employing it allowed players to throw a mega punch that sent NPCs flying, which was always hilarious to watch.

On top of that, punching vehicles also damaged them a lot when this cheat was active. It is one of the most fun codes that should make it into GTA 6.

