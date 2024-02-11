5 likable things from GTA Vice City that should return

GTA Vice City is an iconic title in the franchise that is popular for several reasons. It was the first game in the series to have a voiced protagonist, making Tommy Vercetti a more charming character than his predecessors. While the game rolled out in 2002, several aspects are likable, and fans would love to see them in the upcoming GTA 6.

Several fan-favorite features and gameplay mechanics stand out more than others, and these made Vice City much more exciting.

This article will list 5 such things from the game that Rockstar Games should bring back.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things from Vice City that fans would love to see in GTA 6

1) Helping out the cops

While the whole GTA series is focused on being gangsters and doing robberies as well as other crimes, there is a cool feature in Vice City where players can help cops take down fleeing criminals and also receive rewards for doing so.

The Good Citizen bonus was an excellent way to reward players for doing something out of the way. This was a small detail in the game, but Rockstar Games did not bring it back in other games. So, it is one of the things from Vice City and other titles that should make their way to GTA 6.

2) The music

Music has been an integral part of Grand Theft Auto games, and Vice City has some of the best tunes in the series. However, the thing that most players like is the way the songs fit the 80's theme that Rockstar Games was going with the game.

The songs complement the era and make the game much more immersive. It creates a great environment where completing missions or simply driving from one point to another feels relaxing and enjoyable. While other future titles did have a broader selection of songs, the curated playlist of GTA Vice City is still unmatched.

3) Iconic melee weapons

While there is already a list of vehicles confirmed to be in GTA 6, players are still waiting to see what iconic weapons the game will have. There is a vast majority of the Grand Theft Auto community that would like the developer to bring chainsaws and other such melee weapons from Vice City back to the upcoming title.

These weapons were not only powerful but also stood out more than others, making them iconic and memorable even after so many years. The first mission with the chainsaw is still ingrained into the players' minds, cementing the fact that a good selection of weapons also helps to make a game great.

4) Movie references

There are several nostalgic moments from Vice City that GTA 6 should recreate, including coming across some movie and pop references on the map. There are tons of easter eggs and references in the game that players can find.

These serve as a great pass time and show how Vice City was inspired by other iconic works like the Scarface. There are other references, like the bloody bathroom with blood all over the walls, making the map worth exploring.

5) Side activities

There are tons of side activities that fans would love to see in GTA 6, and Vice City has several of them that were quite enjoyable back in the day. The Pizza Boy mission was really good, where the drug kingpin had to deliver delicious pizzas by driving his scooter across the map.

On top of that, the other vigilante missions and paramedic side activities provide a lot of distraction and good time that players miss in the newer titles. They have been requesting Rockstar Games to bring these missions and activities back in GTA 6 for a long time.

In other news, the GTA 6 Florida Joker has released a new video requesting Rockstar Games to give him a role in the upcoming title.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see some of the nostalgic moments from Vice City in GTA 6? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes