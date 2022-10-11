5 lesser-known examples of attention to detail in GTA 4

GTA 4 is arguably the most unique GTA game out there as it has fostered a large cult following that is still very vocal about how great it is. This can be attributed to its realistic world design and intricate details that are still amazing to discover.

Many enjoy GTA 4 because of this attention to detail and the grounded tone represented through the visual style of Liberty City. However, there are a number of little things that players may not have noticed during their playthrough.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 minute details that GTA 4 players might have missed

1) Telephone Repairman

The Telephone Repairman is the rarest NPC that can be found in GTA 4. This character is so difficult to find that some question its existence. This is because it is absolutely possible for players to never encounter them even after playing for more than 500 hours.

They generally work between 1 and 2 pm but their spawn rate is really low, so there is not much of a point camping near telephone poles to see them. Additionally, since they are technically technicians they can be seen carrying out other activities in the game as well.

2) Environmental destruction

GTA 4 has arguably the most interactive sandbox world Rockstar Games has ever created, as many objects and structures are most often used as decorations and nothing else, can be easily destroyed in a pretty realistic manner.

For example, players can easily shoot down posters and see pieces of paper flying all over the place, or throw a grenade inside a shed and see it explode piece by piece. This detailed destruction animation makes the city way more immersive than in any other GTA game.

3) Strange ice cream truck

The ice cream truck holds many weird details that players might not know if they haven't driven this vehicle a lot in the game. For example, when they drive it at a fast speed, the playback speed of the jingle that the truck plays will increase too.

Whereas when players drive the vehicle in reverse, the jingle also reverses. This is a pretty cool and uncanny detail that feels very strange.

Addtionally, if players call the number "9485550100" while sitting inside the ice cream truck, they will get free health and armor, so there is a hidden easter egg present as well.

4) Buskers

Buskers are another type of NPC found in GTA 4 which are easy to find, however, they do have mechanics that many players might not know about.

For example, if gamers pay them money for their busking, they will regenerate the player's health. How this happens is not explained in the title in the literal sense, but it be can assumed that might be because it is a nice thing to do.

Furthermore, players can also unlock a ringtone for their phone called St. Thomas, and they can even acquire a higher-quality version of it on their Whiz Wireless phones.

Additionally, the busker is voiced by Dan and Sam Houser's father, who are the founders of Rockstar Games.

5) Accurate radio broadcast

The radio broadcasts are also pretty detailed as the host will acknowledge the time of the broadcast within the game whenever Grand Theft Auto 4 players decide to listen to the radio. So, for instance, if they tune in during the evening, the radio will recognize this and choose the music according to it.

The weather broadcast is also pretty accurate and will go into extensive detail about the weather in Liberty City.

