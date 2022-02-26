5 fun side-activities from the series that Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6

GTA 6 is quite likely to be chock-full of fun side-activities to entertain fans and gamers when it is finally released. Over the years, Rockstar has done an impressive job by coming up with so many in-game pastimes for players in almost every game in the franchise.

GTA fans have already experienced a number of leisure sports activities as well as fun social games like darts and pool. It makes sense for fans waiting for GTA 6 to see not only new things to do in the game, but also the return of some of their favorite activities from past games.

This article will discuss 5 fun side-activities that Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6.

What do GTA 6 hopefuls want to do with their spare time

There have been so many fun things for players to busy themselves with when not committing crimes in the GTA universe, but some have been missing from other editions of the series.

Below are 5 fun side-activities from previous GTA games that fans would like to see in GTA 6.

5) Bowling

Many gamers try not to think about bowling from GTA 4, because it immediately reminds them of frustrating phonecalls from Roman. Annoying cousins aside, the bowling alley in the game was quite entertaining for most players.

Fans waiting for GTA 6 would love to see the return of bowling to the game, just without Roman being involved in any way. Many gamers think it could be great fun to bowl online with friends and even have the option to start a wholesome bowling league.

4) Driving School

The GTA San Andreas driving school was a great side-activity that allowed players to also learn new driving skills that they were previously clueless about. Though failing the challenges can be frustrating, completing the driving school was sure to give any gamer a sense of accomplishment.

With all the improvements made to vehicles and races in the GTA franchise over the past two decades, fans think it would be quite fun to have a new and improved driving school setup in GTA 6.

3) Dating

In GTA San Andreas, CJ was quite the ladies' man, with players able to involve him in up to 6 romantic relationships. Obviously, these side-activities can end up poorly if players pick the wrong date locations in the game. But when they paid off, it was always fun and entertaining.

GTA 6 hopefuls would like to see the new protagonists get the chance to go on dates and find a companion in the game as it would surely add more depth to the characters as well as possibly lead to hilarious romantic quarrels.

2) Pool

Besides being an enjoyable pastime in real life, playing a game of pool was fun in both GTA San Andreas and GTA 4. Pool games on mobile devices have become so insanely popular since the days of GTA San Andreas that gamers are surprised it is not a common game to play in GTA 5.

It would make perfect sense for Rockstar to re-introduce games of pool to GTA 6. Similar to the idea of bowling, GTA Online gamers could form pool teams to play against one another, allowing friendly competition.

1) Burglary Missions

One of the coolest and most exciting side-activities that future GTA 6 gamers hope to see again is the ability to go on Burglary Missions. These are missions from GTA San Andreas that Ryder introduced to CJ as a way of making some extra money.

Players who remember this fun optional job from the game would certainly love to see it return to the upcoming title. With the level of graphics and useful mechanics sure to be present in the next game, these missions will not only be incredibly fun, but look amazing as well.

