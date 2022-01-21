How to quickly max driving skills in GTA San Andreas

The higher a player's driving skills are in GTA San Andreas, the more control they will have over their cars and the game.

At the beginning of the game, all players will start with zero driving skills. Just like in real life, they can always improve by practicing. There are four different driving skills in GTA San Andreas. Of course, the most relevant one refers to automobiles, such as hot rods and lowriders.

GTA San Andreas players should try maxing out their driving skills as soon as they start the game. Several missions will require them to use vehicles with sharp turning and handling. Players can gradually increase their driving skills for a more responsive experience.

Tips to help GTA San Andreas players quickly max out their driving skills

This article will mainly cover driving skills for automobiles since they are the most used type of vehicle. GTA San Andreas players with max driving skills will have a definitive advantage in street races. As a result, they should begin their practice as early as possible.

1) Start by racing around Los Santos

When players begin their journey in GTA San Andreas, they are relegated to the Los Santos portion of the map. As a result, they need only to practice their driving skills in this region.

All they need to do is find a long stretch of road to drive around. Here are a few locations that players should look out for:

East Beach

Los Santos Freeway

Los Santos International Airport

There aren't many vehicles in the way, so players should have no trouble there. Players should keep driving until they reach 20% of their skill level.

2) Head for the 8-Track at the Los Santos Forum

GTA San Andreas players can unlock this stadium event once they reach a driving level of 20%. The stadium itself is right in front of Grove Street. All players have to do is walk in a straight line from the cul-de-sac. They can't miss the stadium, since it's right in front of them.

The 8-Track event is an endurance race with Hotring vehicles. There are a total of 12 laps, which makes it perfect for maxing out driving skills. Players will spend a good amount of time on this particular event. They need to make sure they don't hit anything along the way.

8-Track is a great way to practice driving since players must learn how to make quick turns and avoid collisions. Driving School isn't available until later in the game, so this is an excellent place to start.

3) Finish up Driving School in San Fierro

Eventually, players will make their way to San Fierro to find the Driving School. By this point in the game, players should already have excellent driving skills. They would have to win a street race against Claude and Catalina to own property in San Fierro.

Either way, the Driving School is a great place to learn advanced techniques. Once all the lessons have been learned, players will consider themselves excellent drivers.

