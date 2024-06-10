5 little details Rockstar put in GTA 4 that made it so special

GTA 4 is one of the most highly regarded titles in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. This is mainly because the game has an engaging, dark, and gritty storyline, something very different from what other games in this series offer. On top of that, Rockstar Games introduced several new features and worked on various older ones to perfection for this experience.

With GTA 6 on the horizon, fans can't help but reminisce about the various small details that GTA 4 includes, which make it a special game. This article has listed some of these components that have made the title stand out more than the other installments.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 small details and features in GTA 4 that make it different

1) Melee combat abilities

Trending

The game has excellent melee combat (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/whatever57010)

Apart from fantastic gun sounds and weapon-based combat, GTA 4 is special due to its hand-to-hand combat as well. After GTA San Andreas, this is the only Grand Theft Auto game that offers impressive melee action as well as various abilities attached to fighting.

Players can disarm opponents, making it fun to go into combat bare-handed. This title ensures players can engage in a fight in various ways that don't involve guns and rocket launchers. This allows the combat to stay and feel fresh even after you unlock every single weapon that the game has to offer.

2) Cell phone static

The cell phones give static before a call (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/ whatever57010)

Cell phones in GTA 4 work in a great way. Since the game is set in the '90s, you will hear a static noise whenever your phone rings. This was quite common for cell phones at the time and can inspire nostalgia. This phenomenon can be noticed when driving a vehicle.

The speakers in the vehicle will produce the noise, warning players about an incoming call. While this might be an insignificant detail, it adds to the game's overall appeal and shows the developer's tenacity when it comes to attention to detail. This makes GTA 4 a very special game.

3) Players getting thrown off by a nearby explosion

Niko falls if there is an explosion nearby (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Gamin Media)

Another small detail in GTA 4 that makes it special is how explosions work in the game. Apart from offering near-realistic sound and fireballs, the shock waves from it also interact with the surroundings impressively. Moreover, if players are close to an explosion, they can get blown away and thrown on the ground by its impact.

This is a great detail that allows GTA 4 to be one of the most realistic games in the series. Fans love such things and want to see them in GTA 6 as well.

4) Vehicle damage

GTA 4's car damage is quite realistic (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/ENXGMA)

While GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode might have highly detailed cars and other vehicles, GTA 4 boasts a much more realistic vehicle damage system. Instead of breaking off huge chunks of a car or bike after a crash, this game slowly drops off parts or simply puts a dent in the vehicle depending on the severity of the accident.

This is a little but a much-loved detail in the title. It makes the game feel much more realistic despite it rolling out a long time ago. This is another reason why the offering has managed to stay relevant.

5) NPC behaviors

NPCs in GTA 4 act in a relatively realistic manner (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/ xJSerpent)

While most players might have seen cops arresting violent NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 4, some might not have noticed these characters working various jobs. They can find NPCs sweeping the pavement or doing construction jobs when roaming around Liberty City.

This makes the world feel much more lively and realistic compared to non-playable characters simply walking or running around. It also allows the environment to stay fresh and free-roam entertaining. Rockstar Games should ensure that the upcoming title has an advanced NPC AI system that works similarly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback