5 reasons to play GTA 4 before GTA 6

While GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games of all time, GTA 4 is still one of the best titles by Rockstar Games so far. Not only does it have an interesting story but it also has likable characters who make the whole experience quite fun. While most Grand Theft Auto veterans have already played the game back when it rolled out, several new players have yet to experience this masterpiece.

However, it has been a long time since GTA 4 rolled out and it is natural to be skeptical if it is still interesting. Fortunately, the game still holds quite well even after so many years and has numerous features and gameplay mechanics that are worth checking out.

So, this article will list five reasons why you should play GTA 4 before Rockstar Games releases GTA 6.

5 reasons why you should experience GTA 4 before GTA 6 eventually rolls out

1) Experience the wonderful story

GTA 4 is one of the best games in the series not just because of its features and characters but also because of its dark and gritty storyline. Rockstar Games decided to take a different path with the game and added dark turns and events that were absent from other titles in the past.

This is what sets GTA 4 apart from other games in the series and one of the biggest reasons why you should play the game before GTA 6 rolls out. Once that happens, you won't get the time to play an older title or check out everything that it has to offer.

2) Check out the various features

As mentioned before, GTA 4 has some of the best features in the series that are mostly grounded in reality and feel quite realistic during the normal gameplay. This includes the ragdoll physics as well as the vehicle control mechanics in the game. This is another thing that makes the game better than other titles in the Grand Theft Auto series.

These realistic features and gameplay mechanics make the gameplay quite exciting and different from other titles. You might even struggle with some of them at the beginning if you're used to driving around in GTA 5 and have never played GTA 4 before.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games might use some of these features in GTA 6 as well.

3) It will give you a perspective of advancement in graphics

While GTA 4 has an excellent storyline and amazing features, it still lacks in the graphics and texture department. This is mainly because the game is very old and Rockstar Games has yet to roll out a 4K remake of GTA 4 and overhaul the game's lighting and other graphical aspects.

So, playing the game before GTA 6 will allow you to get a perspective of advancement in graphics and character model quality that the studio has achieved over the years. It will also showcase how far the games have come in regards to graphics and quality.

4) GTA 4 comes first in the chronological order

While GTA 6 might become the most recent Rockstar Games title, GTA 4 comes before it in the chronological order of GTA games. So, it only makes sense to try out the previous game before jumping into the latest one.

This is even more true if you have played older 3-D era games but have skipped over GTA 4 in the process. The game might be old but is incredibly enjoyable. The GTA 4 characters are also well-written and have depth to them which in turn makes them very interesting.

5) There's still for GTA 6 to roll out

Another reason why you should play and experience the thrill of GTA 4 right now is that GTA 6 is still some time away. While Rockstar Games has mentioned that the game will roll out in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, there is no mention of GTA 6 for PC.

So, it is the perfect time to boot up the older title and go bowling with your cousin or shoot some mafias to complete a mission. The game will keep you hooked with its amazing voice acting as well as the various side missions and activities.

