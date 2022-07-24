5 major new features in GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises

Rockstar's upcoming update to GTA Online may very well be one of the most significant ones the game has seen yet. It brings in an extensive list of changes and adjustments to the game, along with the usual additions and upgrades.

This article focuses specifically on some of the new features and additions that were not a part of GTA Online before.

Some of the biggest additions to GTA Online coming with the new update

5) New quality-of-life features

Rockstar has planned to make several drastic adjustments to the gameplay in GTA Online to ensure a better experience for players. Upon returning Security Contracts to the Agency, players will now be able to arrive via helicopter or walk in through the roof entrance.

Additionally, players will be allowed to jog inside their nightclubs, The Music Locker, and The Diamond Casino & Resort. When Contacts call and offer missions, players can now hang up right away. Through the Settings menu, PC users can now choose to turn off the in-game chat box.

The Interaction Menu will now allow players to buy maximum ammunition for all weapons at once. While the Weapon Wheel is up, they will also have faster access to snacks and armor with a single input.

4) Business activities in private sessions

Players will be able to run their business as usual in Invite Only, Crew, and Friend sessions, including Sell Missions. They can also sign up as a VIP, CEO, or MC President on these servers. This will allow business owners to source and sell at their own leisure or with friends.

Players can still sell their items during public sessions, and those who do so will be rewarded with a higher high-demand bonus. This was a highly requested feature, and the lack of it forced GTA Online players to use other exploits to start solo sessions.

Many others, however, were unable to do it because they were unaware of the necessary steps or it was too difficult for them.

3) Vehicles open to more upgrades

Low Grip Tires will now be installable on all vehicles that can access the LS Car Meet. Any vehicle that can fit the Avenger and Mobile Operations Center Vehicle Workshops will now be allowed to use it.

There will be an increase in ownable properties from 8 to 10, adding up to 20 additional vehicles to the total garage space. Chaff and flare countermeasures will be available for the Sparrow helicopter when upgrading it within the Kosatka, making it less susceptible to damage.

2) Adjustments to counter griefing

The biggest change to GTA Online comes with dedicated anti-griefing adjustments. The Kill/Death statistics will no longer be impacted by kills committed in Freemode in order to decrease instances of griefing. Going forward, only kills obtained during competitive gaming will have an impact on this ratio.

This is quite an important adjustment, as one of the main motivations for griefing is to increase one's K/D ratio. Additionally, a new Anti Grief Ghosting option will be added to the Race Creator to ghost players who are driving in the opposite direction during a race.

1) Heist cooldown timer

The most divisive change to GTA Online is the increased cooldown timer for Heists. All Heists will have a 48-minute (one in-game day) cooldown period when playing with others. Meanwhile, a solo playthrough of Cayo Perico will have a cooldown period of 2 hours and 24 minutes (three in-game days).

This particular nerf towards the Cayo Perico Heist has irked a large section of solo players. This is because a solo playthrough of the Cayo Perico heist was considered the best choice for grinding in GTA Online. The newly increased cooldown means that it will not be as effective for gaining fast money as before.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

