5 memorable cars that only showed up once in the GTA series

It may be surprising for some GTA fans to learn that a number of iconic cars have only shown up once in the entire franchise.

Naturally, not every vehicle can return in every subsequent GTA game. While some vehicles appear in several GTA titles before vanishing, others show up once or twice and vanish only to return again in a future update or game.

This article takes a look at vehicles that never appeared in the GTA franchise after making a single appearance. Similar vehicles may exist, but the vehicles themselves do not return.

5 iconic cars that only made one appearance in the GTA franchise

#5 - ZR-350

The ZR-350 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The ZR-350 is a sports car that appeared in a few important GTA San Andreas missions. Statistically speaking, it's one of the fastest cars in the game. It does have poor handling, but it's an otherwise noteworthy car.

Most sports cars have returned in GTA Online (sometimes even being rebranded as a different type altogether), so it's strange that the ZR-350 hasn't made a comeback within the GTA series.

#4 - Broadway

Prostitution has played a crucial role within the GTA series. The Broadway is the only vehicle that allows players to become a pimp (in GTA San Andreas). It is a snazzy-looking convertible that plays a crucial role in Jizzy B's missions.

As the Broadway is yet to return to the GTA series, pimping has ceased to exist as a side mission.

Several convertibles have been reintroduced in GTA Online over the years, but the Broadway was sadly not among them.

#3 - V8 Ghost

This sports coupe is one of GTA Liberty City Stories' coolest cars, as its speed is comparable to the Cheetah (a notoriously fast car). It also has excellent handling. Many players have not played GTA Liberty City Stories, but this car is a dark horse in terms of great vehicles that never showed up again.

Worse cars have returned within the series, so it's strange that the V8 Ghost is stuck in GTA Liberty City Stories, especially since it's one of the better vehicles in the game.

#2 - Kaufman Cab

The Kaufman Cab (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Kaufman Cab only appears in GTA Vice City. Of course, various other taxis exist elsewhere within the series. However, the Kaufman Cab (and the Zebra Cab) only appear in this game.

Interestingly enough, once a player completes the Kaufman Cabs missions, the in-game radio is replaced by a dispatch radio. If a player wishes to listen to the radio again in a Kaufman-endorsed taxi, they're forced to use the Zebra Cab instead

As it is a taxi, the Kaufman Cab one of the few vehicles capable of jumping up high after the player beats the Taxi Driver vehicle mission.

#1 - Love Fist

Love Fist (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Love Fist automobile is, unsurprisingly, the vehicle of choice for Love Fist, the band. It's sometimes referred to as the Love Fist Limo, but the in-game name is just Love Fist. It's exclusive to GTA Vice City, where it plays a crucial role in several of the Love Fist missions.

In the original PS2 version of GTA Vice City, players would have to purposefully fail one of the Love Fist missions (Psycho Killer) to keep the car, as it doesn't spawn after the player beats the missions. However, it does spawn in the other ports of GTA Vice City after a player completes the Publicity Tour mission.

