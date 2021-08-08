5 of the most memorable death scenes in GTA San Andreas

In a world full of violence and crime, it's no surprise that GTA San Andreas would have a good number of memorable death scenes.

There comes a time when everybody has to die. It's an inevitable fate that many people try to run from, and that's no different in GTA San Andreas. It's worth noting that CJ has a hand in all of these death scenes, either directly or indirectly.

This list will prioritize unique and storyline-relevant death scenes. Some characters can be killed in multiple ways, but those don't tend to be as memorable as the ones who perish in a specific way within GTA San Andreas.

Unsurprisingly, this list won't include optional deaths or death scenes seen with mods.

Five of the most iconic death scenes in GTA San Andreas

5) Alan Crawford

Alan Crawford's death scene (Image via Rockstar Games)

Alan Crawford (sometimes called Scipio) is a minor character who only shows up once. However, he's always killed in the same way, and his death scene is an easy one to remember. Alan Crawford (like any other sane person in the music industry would do) rejected OG Loc's offer to become his manager in GTA San Andreas.

Unfortunately for him, OG Loc had a reliable friend who would be more than willing to exact revenge. CJ picks up Alan Crawford and a female friend of his and then drives off the pier at Verona Beach.

What makes this death scene more memorable is that he tells CJ that he can't swim. It's a cruel way to go out, and an innocent bystander dies alongside him.

4) Officer Pulaski

Tenpenny's Polish lapdog is as unlikeable as they come. Fortunately, he gets his just desserts in the latter half of GTA San Andreas. His death is cathartic to CJ, who is more than glad to get rid of another thorn in his side in GTA San Andreas.

CJ asked for any last requests, and Pulaski smugly asked if he can get with Kendl. Wasting no more time, CJ curb stomps the deplorable officer. It's a simple end, but one fitting for Pulaski's treacherous behavior.

3) Construction Foreman

The Construction Foreman's death scene (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Construction Foreman is ultimately a minor character in the grand scheme of things. He's not relevant to any major plot and only shows up in one mission. Despite this, his death scene is one of the most memorable ones in all of GTA San Andreas.

CJ kills the Construction Foreman simply for insulting Kendl. It's a tad extreme of a response, especially when players see how CJ does it. He buries the Construction Foreman alive with some wet cement, while the latter is in a portable toilet.

It was a vicious end to a character who was largely insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

2) Big Smoke

Although the player can hurt Big Smoke however they please, it's the final cut-scene that makes his death scene so memorable in GTA San Andreas. This cutscene shows how greedy Big Smoke was, and how his thirst for ambition led him to betray the Grove Street Families.

CJ is disappointed in Big Smoke for his actions, but it also ends that chapter of his life. Officer Tenpenny comes around and threatens CJ, which then kickstarts the second half of the final mission in GTA San Andreas.

1) Officer Tenpenny

Tenpenny's death scene (Image via Rockstar Games)

Surprisingly, CJ doesn't kill Officer Tenpenny (at least not directly). Instead, Officer Tenpenny crashes his Fire Truck off of a bridge and lands at the center of Grove Street. He gets out of his Fire Truck, gives one last speech, and succumbs to his wounds.

Sweet makes sure nobody touches Tenpenny so they wouldn't be blamed for his demise, and sure enough, it works. It's a unique demise as far as GTA deaths go. So that, alongside the fact that Tenpenny was the main antagonist, makes it an easy death scene to recall.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul