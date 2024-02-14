5 memorable love interests in the GTA series so far

The GTA games aren't exactly known for romance, but there are quite a few potential girlfriends and love interests that players will come across in the series. While most are part of the story and are included in scripted, story-based missions, some, like the six girlfriends in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and the five in GTA 4, can be taken out on dates.

However, the optional girlfriends are easily forgettable in comparison to the story-based ones, who have more developed personalities for plot reasons. With all that in mind, here are the memorable romance options open to the Grand Theft Auto protagonists, mostly based on how memorable they are.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five most iconic love interests from the GTA franchise

1) Mercedes Cortez

Mercedes Cortez is only hinted as the love interest of Tommy Vercetti, the iconic protagonist of GTA Vice City, and the two never get romantically involved throughout the game. However, unused voice lines in the game files indicate that there was intended to be more interaction between the two.

She was supposed to call Tommy on several occasions to express her annoyance at being ignored or to comment on current events, such as Ricardo Diaz's death. In the end, she only ends up getting pimped by Tommy for Love Fist and casted for a pornographic movie that he produces.

2) Catalina

Catalina is present in two different Grand Theft Auto titles. She first makes her appearance in GTA 3 as the main antagonist and the ex-girlfriend of the protagonist, Claude. She reappears in San Andreas as a potential girlfriend of CJ, where Rockstar reveals her crazy side. Her personality is quite volatile in both games, but there's a clear disconnect between the two.

Nevertheless, it's made obvious that she is psychotic, as most of her 'dates' in San Andreas involve chaotic robberies. She has a tendency toward chaos and is also highly emotionally unstable, which causes CJ to dump her. Catalina is portrayed as a cunning villain in GTA 3, but in San Andreas, she comes across as an annoying but hilarious side character.

3) Maria Latore

Maria Latore, another romantic interest for Claude, who is almost as annoying as Catalina, also makes her first appearance in GTA 3. She ends up being the damsel in distress numerous times, including the final mission. She also causes much trouble to Claude by telling her husband, Salvatore Leone, that she and Claude are in a relationship.

Maria also reappears in Liberty City Stories, a prequel to GTA 3, where she is shown to be even more vain and obnoxious. Toni, the protagonist of the game, constantly rejects her advances throughout the storyline. Maria also had a short role in San Andreas, where she is simply shown to be Salvatore's wife.

4) Louise Cassidy-Williams

Louise is the love interest of Victor Vance, the protagonist of GTA Vice City Stories and the sister of Phil Cassidy. She lives in a trailer park with her abusive husband, Marty Jay Williams, and her infant daughter, Mary-Beth Williams. Victor gets into a relationship with her after saving her from her abusive husband, who gets killed by him after attempting to kidnap her.

Louise turns out to be in constant need of saving, as she gets kidnapped by Jerry Martinez and, on her rescue, gets kidnapped again by Armando Mendez, who eventually kills her.

5) Kate McReary

Kate McReary is the only daughter in the McReary family in Grand Theft Auto 4 and the only member to not have any criminal ties. Despite this, she gets involved with Niko and tries to fix him by often advising him to leave the life of crime. Niko can take her out on dates, and it's quickly revealed that she's the most normal out of all the romance options, but it's quite hard to impress her.

It's also impossible to get invited inside once the player concludes a date with her, as in all her conversations, she apparently only considers Niko as a friend. If Niko chooses to listen to her advice and reject Dimitri's deal, she ends up getting killed in one of the worst GTA 4 endings, and if he rejects her advice and accepts the deal, she gets mad at him.

