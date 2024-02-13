7 GTA characters whose deaths felt undeserving

A major highlight of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games is its characters. Rockstar Games introduces these in-game characters in a way that players feel deeply connected to them. While this keeps one invested in their stories, it can be sad when some of them die, which, unfortunately, has happened on multiple occasions in the franchise.

That said, in this article, we look at seven Grand Theft Auto characters whose deaths felt undeserving.

Disclaimer: Readers should be advised that there are spoilers regarding some titles' plots. The article solely reflects the writer's views.

Victor Vance and 6 other GTA characters whose deaths felt undeserving

1) Roman Bellic

Roman Bellic is one of very few Grand Theft Auto 4 characters to lift one's mood in the game's otherwise dull and dismal setting. A cousin of the protagonist, Niko Bellic, he has the knack of getting into trouble, although he is a good individual.

If players choose the deal ending, a failed assassination attempt at Niko gets Roman killed at his own wedding, which could seem unfair. That said, players can avoid his death by choosing the revenge ending.

2) Kate McReary

Unfortunately, saving Roman's life comes at the expense of Kate's, as the revenge ending gets her murdered instead of Niko's cousin. Although Kate McReary didn't play a major role in Grand Theft Auto 4, she doesn't deserve to die.

In fact, Niko gets really close to her in the later stages and even plans to settle down with her, stepping away from a world of crime.

3) Louise Cassidy-Williams

While the GTA series has sold over 420 million copies, one of its most underrated entries is GTA Vice City Stories. Close to the end of its story mode, Louis Cassidy-Williams, the love interest of protagonist Victor Vance, faces an undeserving end.

A good woman at heart, she suffered from an abusive marriage, was kidnapped multiple times, and eventually shot to death despite not being directly involved in any of Victor's rivalries.

4) Victor Vance

Victor Vance dies two years after the events of Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories in the prologue of Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Since the latter was released first, players weren't really affected by the assassination of an unnamed character.

However, Victor emerges as quite a likable character through the former. This makes his death feel undeserving in retrospect. It will be interesting to see if the GTA 6 map features an Easter egg related to him since the upcoming title will return to Vice City for the first time since Vice City Stories.

5) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa was arguably the main character of the three protagonists in GTA 5. The story revolves mostly around him and his dynamics with other characters, especially Franklin Clinton, with whom he shares a close relationship.

Sadly, Michael can be killed in the final GTA 5 story mode mission if players make a certain choice, which doesn't feel right, taking the entire narrative into account.

6) Johnny Klebitz

Johnny Klebitz is the protagonist in GTA 4 story mode DLC - The Lost and Damned. While not among the most popular characters in the GTA series, his unceremonious death in Grand Theft Auto 5 was uncalled for.

Once a respected member of The Lost MC, he emerges as a shadow of himself in GTA 5. Moments after his appearance in that game, Johnny is beaten to death brutally by protagonist Trevor Philips.

7) Dwayne Forge

Dwayne Forge is a minor character in Grand Theft Auto 4, but one whom players are able to connect with to some extent. He lived a troubled life but developed a good relationship with Niko after being released from prison. The protagonist even helps him rebuild his life.

Players can choose to betray and kill Dwayne Forge in the story mode mission, The Holland Play, but doing so does not feel right. Niko himself seems to somewhat regret the decision later.

