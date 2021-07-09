5 memorable references and Easter eggs found in GTA 5

GTA 5 is a gift that keeps on giving; it's full of amazing references and Easter eggs that gamers still love to discover to this day.

Very few games are as massive as GTA 5 when it comes to attention to detail, references, Easter eggs, and other noteworthy features. For a game that came out in 2013, that's extremely impressive.

This article will focus solely on notable Easter eggs and references to either the GTA series or other media. GTA 5 has a lot of iconic Easter eggs and references, so some players should be able to recognize most of these (if not all of them).

Five awesome references and Easter eggs found in GTA 5

#5 - The Alien in North Yankton

There is an alien frozen in North Yankton, Ludendorff (Image via The Easter Egg Database)

One of the most well-known Easter eggs in GTA 5 is the alien found in the frozen creek. GTA 5 players would normally pass by this area and focus on the objective, and the inability to fully explore North Yankton means that some players wouldn't bother exploring it anyways.

Nothing happens when the ice is shot, and the alien stays there the next time the player goes to North Yankton in Bury the Hatchet. Other aliens do appear in Michael's hallucinations, but those don't really count as Easter eggs while the one shown above does count.

#4 - Bigfoot

Bigfoot, as he appears in the mission, Predator (Image via GTA Series Videos)

Bigfoot was a long-standing myth whose popularity exploded within the GTA community when GTA San Andreas was released. Most GTA 5 fans are aware that players can find a Bigfoot imposter in the mission, The Last One.

Likewise, they know that one can transform into the mythical beast with a Golden Peyote Plant.

However, Bigfoot's first appearance in GTA 5 is through the mission, Predator. Here, Michael has thermal vision and is supposed to track the O'Neil brothers. Instead, he can look toward the bottom right and see Bigfoot. Shooting at him does nothing and he vanishes after a while.

#3 - Sonic Reference in Los Santos

The Supersonic store (Image via GTA Wiki)

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most iconic video game series out there, so it's no surprise that a quick reference would be thrown in the form of the Supersonic jewelry store.

In the Sonic the Hedgehog games, the titular character can collect rings and is best known for his supersonic speed, which plays into the store's tagline "The Ultra Fast Ring Specialist." Blue is also the predominant color associated with Sonic.

The store can be found on Atlee Street in Los Santos.

#2 - Trevor referencing GTA 1

There is a common theory that says each GTA protagonist represents a different era in the GTA series. Trevor Philips supposedly represents the 2D universe, with his chaotic nature being reminiscent of the fun yet wild side of GTA 1 and GTA 2.

In the video above, Trevor says "10 points" when he runs over somebody, which is a reference to the old scoring system those GTA games had. The scoring system has long been abandoned since GTA 3, so it's easy for most modern GTA fans to not be aware of this reference.

#1 - Patrick McReary relives Three Leaf Clover

Most GTA 5 fans should be aware that Patrick McReary was an important character in GTA 4. He's an optional character to meet in GTA 5 (and players could even choose to kill him), but he's also one of the game's best heist members.

In the video above, Patrick talks about the events that took place in GTA 4's mission, Three Leaf Clover, and how his buddy Michael was killed. He even assumes Niko is dead, but then goes on to explain how the heist happened.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

