5 missions from GTA San Andreas that were actually easier than most players thought

GTA San Andreas, the successor to GTA Vice City, is considered one of the most enjoyable GTA games by long-time fans and critics alike. The game not only improved on the older concepts but even incorporated new things that paved the way for other titles in the franchise.

In terms of new things, GTA San Andreas introduced a new map, characters, storyline, missions, to name a few. Speaking of missions, while some tested players' patience, others were easier and didn't require much effort from players.

This article focuses on five GTA San Andreas missions actually more straightforward than most players thought.

Simple GTA San Andreas missions

1) Drive-By

This is a fairly simple mission in GTA San Andreas, where players simply need to drive the car around as directed. It starts when Ryder criticizes CJ's driving skills to Sweet before agreeing to let CJ drive.

In this mission, players need to drive Sweet, Ryder, and Big Smoke to Ballas territory to complete a succession of drive-by shootings. They must then drive the car around while the others gun down the Ballas.

There are four places gamers need to drive to. After killing everyone, they then have to evade the cops by moving to the Pay 'n' Spray and finally returning to Grove Street.

2) King in Exile

This might be the most straightforward mission from GTA San Andreas. It is given to CJ by Cesar Vialpando and involved almost nothing. Players need to visit Cesar's trailer and just talk to Cesar and Kendl.

Both tried to persuade CJ about Smoke's responsibility for the dealing and Balla/LSPD ambush of the Grove Street Families, but Carl is still reluctant to believe them. CJ later leaves the trailer after telling the couple to lay low for the time being.

3) Photo Opportunity

While the Photo Opportunity mission in GTA San Andreas was crucial to the storyline, it was easier than most users would have expected. CJ gets a call from Cesar, and the pair met near Blueberry in Red County.

They just need to collect evidence by photographing Ryder and his Ballas allies when they privately meet at Clunkin' Bell restaurant.

4) High Stakes, Low Rider

This mission sees CJ and Cesar race against each other along with two other NPCs. The mission objective is pretty simple: win the race.

The track for the race is not troublesome either, so gamers can complete the mission rather quickly.

5) Nines and AK's

Last but not least, there are the Nines and AKs from GTA San Andreas. The Grove Street gangs need weapons as police raids have left them with nearly no guns.

CJ and Big Smoke go to Emmet's house. After a fair bit of shooting practice, the former drives Smoke home and visits the Binco clothing store to get himself some Grove Street colors.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer