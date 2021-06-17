5 missions from GTA Vice City that tested players' patience

GTA Vice City, even years after its release, is one of the most popular Rockstar games of all time. And like every Rockstar game, it features its fair share of frustratingly difficult missions.

While some were fairly manageable, others were so convoluted in nature they almost made players want to give up on the game altogether. Almost.

As is the Grand Theft Auto tradition, the most difficult missions in GTA Vice City had something to do with wacky vehicles, but this list will not be all about them.

This article takes a look at 5 missions players wished they could have skipped in GTA Vice City.

5 most difficult missions from GTA Vice City

#5 - Loose Ends

Most difficult missions are naturally boring. Loose Ends, however, was insanely engaging – or as engaging as it is possible to be while still being extremely difficult.

The objective of the mission was to battle through a storm of angry agents while attempting to clear out the ice-cream factory's grounds.

Admittedly, players had to fail quite a few times in this mission to finally get through the wrath of the agents, but no one would say the consistency wasn't worth it. Incredibly hard. Surprisingly engaging. That's exactly what GTA Vice City is known for.

#4 Bombs Away

GTA Vice City wouldn't have been complete had players not been tasked to fly an unbelievably small vehicle. As if that wasn't enough, they also had to bomb an entire island to smithereens. Talk about wacky vehicles!

#3 Death Row

Another infuriating mission that almost made players want to give up on GTA Vice City.

In this mission, the player has to speed through the bustling streets of the city and race all the way to the junkyard to save Lance.

Moreover, they also have to keep a check on Lance's health meter and avoid any mishaps on the road. More trouble awaits the player in the Junkyard. Definitely one of the most difficult missions featured in GTA Vice City.

#2 - Keep your friends close

Players learn, time and time again, that in a world as chaotic as GTA Vice City, anyone can stab them in the back at any time.

And that's exactly what happens to poor Tommy.

Thankfully, he keeps a cool head about it and teaches the jerks what it's like to be a black sheep.

#1 Demoition Man

GTA Vice City features a number of frustratingly difficult missions, but none quite outclass Demolition Man in this regard.

Not only does this mission require players to fly a sluggish helicopter, it also requires them to drive the darn thing right inside the premises of the building, just to watch the builders advance at them with a bunch of silly but incredibly dangerous weapons.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod