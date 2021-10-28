5 missions that players would rather not think about before playing the GTA Trilogy

It will be interesting to see if some infamously hated missions become tolerable when the player revisits them in the GTA Trilogy.

Rockstar Games has stated a few changes that the GTA Trilogy has that some fans might love to hear. One of them is the ability to instantly restart any failed mission, which will help players be less bored for the frustrating tasks.

Another beneficial change is GTA 5-style controls. Even with some of these significant changes, some missions still exist that fans might not like to see again.

These missions often have questionable game design at their core. Even if the GTA Trilogy fixes some problems, it can't fix every flaw with these missions.

Five missions that gamers won't like to revisit in the GTA Trilogy

5) Mike Lips Last Lunch

Boring early game missions where the sole objective is a tedious one is hardly fun for the player. If players disliked this mission back in the day, it's unlikely to change in the GTA Trilogy.

One must still drive a car in perfect condition from one point to another with a time limit to further bog down any enjoyment. It's not the most challenging mission per se, but it's not a fun one for players to revisit in the GTA Trilogy.

4) Rigged to Blow

If the GTA 3 portion of the GTA Trilogy includes an in-game map, then something like Espresso-2-Go! won't be bad for casual players. However, Rigged to Blow's premise is unfriendly to these types of players.

Like many GTA 3 missions, it has a time limit. Not only that, but the player is supposed to drive somewhat carefully to avoid taking too much damage to prevent the car from blowing itself up.

Veteran players might also dislike having to return it in perfect condition, as it's tedious.

3) The Driver

Better controls won't change much of the difficulty associated with The Driver. Ultimately, Tommy Vercetti still has to race against Hilary King with a vastly inferior car. The Driver is an infamously hated mission amongst GTA Vice City fans, so it's not something one would love to revisit in the GTA Trilogy.

It also remains to be seen if some of the old methods to cheese this mission are still available or not. If they're gone, then the player will have to buckle up and drive better than before.

2) Demolition Man

GTA 5-style controls will tremendously improve this mission. That said, it's still a low-paying mission that will likely trigger old memories of how frustrating it was back in the day.

However, some players will still likely have trouble with this mission. If some gamers can barely fly a helicopter in GTA Online, one can only imagine how bad it will be when a time limit is active.

At the very least, GTA Trilogy players can instantly restart missions when they fail.

1) Supply Lines

If there are bad pilots in GTA Online when it comes to helicopters, it's not much better when a plane is involved. It shares a few of Demolition Man's problems, plus adding in a few new ones.

For example, the player will have to hear Zero utter a few lines ad nauseam if they fail. They will also have to deal with moving targets, further complicating some issues.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's unknown how fluid flying controls are in the GTA Trilogy. It would have to be a substantial improvement for players to not think about Supply Lines in a negative light.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

