5 must-have weapons in GTA Online as of June 2021

GTA Online features a number of high-end weapons, each more devastating than the other.

There is really no point in playing a crime-centered game if the player doesn't own the most lethal weapons available to them for purchase. After all, much of the experience of playing GTA Online boils down to blowing enemies into unrecognizable ribbons of blood and gore.

This article takes a look at 5 weapons that every player should own in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 weapons every player should own in GTA Online

#5 Special Carbine/MKII

The Special Carbine is one of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online. It comes with decent damage, remarkable fire rate and sharp accuracy. Players can invest in a weapons workshop to upgrade their Special Carbine to its MK II variant, which is even more powerful than the base version.

This Special Carbine is an absolute must-have and makes for an incredible addition to the player's loadout in GTA Online.

#4 Combat MG/MKII

The Combat MG is one of the most devastating weapons featured in GTA Online, with a clip capacity that takes ages to run out. Combining the base version with armor-piercing rounds after upgrading it to its MK II variant makes for an exceptionally lethal weapon that can annihilate everything in its path.

If players are looking for a gun that can shred enemies into ribbons and not run out of ammo while doing it, then this incredibly powerful weapon is the answer.

#3 Up-n-atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is an incredibly popular futuristic weapon that boasts an iconic blue armor and a yellow coil that functions as the barrel of the gun.

This handheld blaster is perhaps the most stylish weapon featured in GTA Online. Like the Stun Gun, the Up-n-Atomizer recharges after every two seconds so that the player can shred enemies into bits without running out of bullets.

The Up-n-Atomizer is arguably one of the best weapons featured in GTA Online and an absolute must-have. It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $399,000.

#2 The Laser Guns

The Laser Guns were added to GTA Online as part of the Arena War update on January 8, 2019, and have been the talk of the town ever since. Admittedly, they are a little pricey, but the player would be missing out on a heck of a lot of fun if they don't own these futuristic miracles of technology in GTA Online.

The laser guns can be a little cumbersome, but they're incredibly powerful and capable of destroying everything in the targeted radius without a huff of exhaustion.

#1 The AP Pistol

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, the AP Pistol takes after the Colt SCAMP and is an extremely potent, fully automatic pistol. Unlike most handheld weapons, the AP Pistol features a light recoil, and upon customization, can also hold a suppressor.

The AP Pistol may be overpowered by insanely powerful beasts like the Widowmaker, but it is still one of the most practical and compact weapons in GTA Online and makes for an amazing addition to the player's loadout.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod