5 myths in the series that GTA 6 needs to make true

The GTA series has a long list of myths, and the upcoming sequel must incorporate some. The community is responsible for popularizing these myths, and while some have been thoroughly debunked, others have been proven true. For instance, the Sasquatch/Bigfoot myth started back when San Andreas came out, but Rockstar eventually made it real in GTA 5, even if it's barely noticeable.

Some myths have even been started by Rockstar itself. In GTA 4, for example, a newspaper article mentions giant alligators, which became a popular myth among players.

Here is a list of myths that Rockstar should include in GTA 6, making them a part of the game as Easter eggs or mysteries.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 myths that GTA 6 needs to make real

1) Piggsy

Piggsy, an antagonist in Manhunt, is probably the scariest character Rockstar has made. It was only a matter of time until someone claimed to have seen the character in a GTA game. There are myths about Piggsy being spotted in GTA San Andreas, which aren't true at all. However, there's an Easter egg in the form of action figures at Zero's RC shop based on Piggsy and James Earl Cash, the protagonist of Manhunt.

The bizarre Manmade Mutant in Red Dead Redemption 2 has a boar's head, which many believe might be a reference to Piggsy. Rockstar should bring Piggsy back in some form in GTA 6, such as including a reference to him or just adding his corpse.

2) Darkel

Darkel was a character cut from GTA 3 during the game's development, and many myths began circulating about him. Some players believed that he would offer some sinister missions, which included mass murder and terrorism, and others claimed to have seen him. However, Rockstar clarified that Darkel was removed because his missions didn't fit in with the game's tone.

According to some Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts, Darkel's missions may have been revamped into the Rampage pick-ups. One of his missions was seemingly redesigned into "I Scream, You Scream," where Claude blows up a bunch of Mafiosi with an Ice Cream Truck.

GTA 6 could make a reference to this character by either bringing him back or including another character with the same name. This character could be made to provide unique and bizarre missions to the GTA 6 protagonists that seem out of the world.

3) Zombie Elvis

This is a hilarious Easter egg in GTA 3 and Vice City, where the Liberty Cock newspaper displays the headline "Zombie Elvis Found!" There is no actual Zombie Elvis NPC in-game, but there are Elvis impersonators in San Andreas. It was just meant to make fun of the hysteria surrounding Elvis Presley being sighted after his death in the '70s and '80s. With GTA 6, Rockstar could add a reference to Zombie Elvis to pay homage to the 3D Universe games.

4) Mannequins

There have been some reports about creepy mannequins being found in some of the GTA games, but these are obviously fake. However, this is a great idea for a new myth or Easter egg in GTA 6. Rockstar can make use of mannequins in many ways. This could be done in the style of skeletons in the Fallout games, where they can be found in bizarre poses and scenarios.

The game could even use some rare creepy mannequins that change their position when the player isn't looking. This would make for a subtle horror element in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

5) Killer clowns

Just like with mannequins, there are myths related to clowns in the Grand Theft Auto games, and these aren't real, either. However, adding some killer clown characters to GTA 6, like Pennywise from It, would add a creepy factor that is so lacking in the series.

Killer clowns already exist in Grand Theft Auto 5, but they're shown to be figments of Trevor's imagination when he gets high on spiked weed. There are killer clowns in GTA Online as well, but this is added during the annual Halloween event and is not part of the lore.

Hopefully, GTA 6 trailer 2 might shed some light on what fans can expect from the next game. In addition to details about the story, this could include some Easter eggs.

