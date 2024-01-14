5 iconic Easter eggs that should return in GTA 6

The GTA series is renowned for its Easter eggs, and there's a near-endless list of them throughout the franchise. Not only do these make the open-world environment more interesting to explore, but they also add a certain level of mystery. Some of the most engaging ones have reappeared in multiple games in the series, and as such, Rockstar Games should also add them to the upcoming game.

GTA 6 is due to be released in 2025, and it seemingly offers a larger open-world map to explore. Fans expect this new map to hide many new secrets and Easter eggs, but they also want some of the most popular ones to return, which have been listed here.

5 popular Easter eggs that GTA 6 should bring back

1) Shooting at the Moon

In all of the 3D Universe games, such as Vice City and San Andreas, players can shoot at the moon to change its size. This is a bizarre trick that players may have discovered almost accidentally, but it's a fun one nonetheless. When many of the GTA 3 artists couldn't agree on the size for the Moon, Obbe Vermeij, the Technical Director at the time, added this feature, which he revealed in a blog post about the GTA Trilogy last year.

While its inclusion in the next game might seem like a deal-breaker for immersion, it would be a nice touch that would remind fans of the arcade gameplay of the original games. Many modern games allow players to adjust the position of the sun for taking screenshots, so the Moon feature wouldn't be too far-fetched.

2) Peyote Plants

Peyote Plants are perhaps one of the most innovative Easter eggs introduced in Grand Theft Auto 5. There are psychoactive Peyote cacti scattered throughout the map that, when ingested by the protagonists, cause a hallucinogenic episode in which they see themselves as a random animal. From a gameplay perspective, players can then control that particular animal.

For instance, birds can fly through the map, whereas aquatic animals can only swim across a body of water. The fact that NPCs and cops respond to the protagonist as if they were human indicates that this is a mere hallucination. GTA 6 seems to have plenty of animals, so a plant that allows players to transform into one would be the perfect Easter egg/Collectible for the game.

3) Ghosts

Ghosts have always been the focus of popular myths surrounding the GTA games, particularly the 3D Universe Trilogy. However, it wasn't until Grand Theft Auto 5 that Rockstar decided to add them. There's one ghost in singleplayer, and there's even a mystery to solve behind how the person died.

In multiplayer, there are a bunch of ghosts, as well as a ghost car, that appear during the annual GTA Online Halloween event. Rockstar should bring them back in the next game, especially the haunted car.

4) UFOs and Aliens

UFOs and Aliens have also been the subject of popular myths throughout the series, especially in San Andreas. The game has a UFO map with locations of supposed sightings that can be found at the Lil' Probe Inn, a bar made specifically for UFO hunters.

There are also some suspicious blinking lights in the sky that fly extremely fast and leave a trail in their wake. These are called "UFOLIGHT" in the game files, which only helps popularize the myth.

UFOs were finally added in Grand Theft Auto 5, and players can find them after achieving 100% completion. GTA Online also had UFOs during the Sightseeing event. Aliens make an appearance in GTA 5, as a frozen alien corpse can be seen during the Prologue mission.

They also frequently appear as enemies during many of the hallucination sequences. As one of the most popular myths throughout the series, Aliens and UFOs deserve to make a comeback in the next game.

5) Bigfoot

Bigfoot is the biggest myth in the entire franchise, and it all started with low-quality YouTube videos for San Andreas. These were either faked or shown through mods, but Rockstar did acknowledge the popular GTA myth in Grand Theft Auto 5. One can be spotted during the mission Predator, and then there's a man wearing a Bigfoot costume that Franklin can chase down.

The Golden Peyote Plant also allows players to transform into a Bigfoot. Meanwhile, in multiplayer, there's a Bigfoot costume that players can wear and Special Peyote Plants that let them transform into one. They also appear during hallucinations in certain missions. Bigfoots should definitely return in the next game, and there could be more missions related to them.

In other news, while Rockstar hasn't revealed anything more about the upcoming game, fans have already predicted the release date for GTA 6's Trailer 2.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want any of these Easter Eggs to return in GTA 6? Yes No 1 votes