Where to find all UFOs in GTA Online Halloween 2023 update: All map locations

It’s the final day to see UFOs in GTA Online, and there are over a dozen of them looming in the skies of Los Santos. Throughout this Halloween 2023 day, players can find 14 unidentified flying objects looming in the skies of Los Santos and Blaine County. Gamers can photograph them to earn money. They can even get abducted and unlock UFO Boxer Shorts in both white and green colors.

However, it’s not easy to find all 14 flying saucers in the state of San Andreas. To help players around the globe, this article shares all the UFO map locations in GTA Online today.

All 14 GTA Online UFO map locations during Halloween 2023

As showcased in the X post above, players can find 14 UFOs in GTA Online today. They can send their photographs to Omega to earn $15,000 and 1000 RP for each. Completing the task will also unlock three different variants of the Glow Believe Cap.

Here’s a brief list of all map locations where one can find UFOs in the game:

1) Pleasure Pier

The first GTA Online UFO location is the Pleasure Pier, an amusement park located in the Del Perro area of Los Santos.

2). Sightings Bar & Restaurant

The Sightings Bar & Restaurant is one of the landmark locations in the game. It can be found on Exceptionalists Way, LSIA (Los Santos International Airport).

3) Maze Bank Electronic Billboard

Another GTA Online UFO map location for today is above the Maze Bank Electronic Billboard, Maze Bank Plaza.

4) Legion Square

The Legion Square UFO can be seen above the block district located in a commercial district, with both Missions Row and Pillbox Hill bordering it.

5) Schlongberg Sachs Center

The Schlongberg Sachs Center is one of the skyscrapers in the game that can be found on San Andreas Avenue, Downtown Los Santos.

6) Maze Bank Tower

The Maze Bank Tower is also a skyscraper in the game. The 96-story building can be found in Pillbox Hill, Los Santos.

7) IAA Headquarters

The IAA Headquarters, also known as International Affairs Agency Headquarters, is another skyscraper in the game found in Pillbox Hill, Downtown Los Santos.

A brief map overview of all UFO locations in the game today (Image via GTAweb.eu)

8) Bishop’s WTF?!

The next UFO can be seen above the Bishop’s WTF?!, a museum located on Vinewood Boulevard, Downtown Vinewood.

9) Badger Building

The Badger Building, otherwise known as the Badger Tower, is a building located on the corner of Elgin Avenue, Hawick.

10) NOOSE Headquarters

The next UFO location is none other than the NOOSE Headquarters. This Los Santos Government Facility can be found deep in the Palomino Highlands area, southeast of the Land Act Reservoir on the map.

11) Land Act Dam

The Land Act Dam can be found on the Los Santos River. The structure is based on the real-life Morris Dam and Pacoima Dam.

12) Vinewood Sign

The next map location is the iconic Vinewood Sign located in the neighboring district of Mulholland.

13) Galileo Observatory

The Galileo Observatory UFO can be found in the Galileo Park located in Vinewood Hills, north of Los Santos.

14) Kortz Center

The final UFO map location is Kortz Center, an arts and entertainment museum that can be found on Kortz Drive in Pacific Bluffs.

Players can use specific GTA Online Halloween vehicles to find these UFOs and celebrate the spooky day in the best way possible.

