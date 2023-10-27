GTA Online UFO map locations (October 27, 2023)

GTA Online players can find UFOs in five different locations on the map on October 27, 2023. It is worth noting that today is the final day before the player can get abducted to unlock the alien-themed boxer shorts. Still, some \will want to photograph the spaceships to collect $75,000 since it's solid money for something that only takes a few minutes to do.

Players can find these UFOs between 7:30 pm and 6:30 am since Halloween weather is active this week. If these alien spaceships don't spawn for you, make sure at least 16 minutes have passed in your session before looking for these flying vehicles.

Where to find UFO locations in GTA Online today? (October 27, 2023)

This is where players will find the five flying saucers on October 27, 2023 (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Here are the five UFO locations that GTA Online players should visit if they want to do the Sightseeing event:

Galileo Observatory Land Act Dam Vinewood Sign Kortz Center NOOSE Headquarters

Gamers are recommended to use a flying vehicle like the Oppressor Mk II to get around the map quickly. Just make sure not to get too close to the spaceships.

Location #1

This is the Galileo Observatory spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

Finding the UFO at the Galilego Observatory in Vinewood Hills shouldn't be too bad, especially since it sticks out when you're in the city. Try to find a good angle of this vehicle and photograph it before sending it to Omega.

Location #2

This is the Land Act Damn spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

Land Act Dam is an isolated area in the Land Act Reservoir with not much to do here, so some players are unlikely to find this spaceship unless they know it's here. They can find the UFO on the southwestern part of this lake.

Location #3

This is the Vinewood Sign spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Vinewood Sign is hard to miss since its name glows compared to the haunted green sky and dark green hills surrounding it. GTA Online players can find the flying saucer slightly above these iconic letters.

Location #4

The Kortz Center spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

Kortz Center is another fairly isolated part of GTA Online since there is little reason to visit this area other than to get this photograph with Snapmatic. The alien spaceship flies directly above the Kortz Center in Pacific Bluffs and should be easy to spot once you're there.

Location #5

The NOOSE Headquarters spot (Image via GTA Wiki)

The final UFO location for October 27, 2023, in GTA Online, is directly above the NOOSE Headquarters in Palomino Highlands. It is worth noting that all five areas shown in this article will be relevant for the next four days, albeit there will be more flying saucers to photograph then.

Those who photograph 26 spaceships will get three versions of the Believe Cap, which can be a nice cosmetic for those who like collecting rare items.

Don't forget that you can get abducted by these vehicles in the upcoming four days of the Halloween event to get UFO Boxer Shorts. There is also a 25% chance at that point where GTA Online players could unlock the ??? tee if they end up inside an alien site.

Poll : Have you photographed every UFO thus far? Yes No 2 votes