5 Halloween items GTA Online players must collect in the latest update (October 26-November 1)

The final week of Halloween events is upon the GTA Online playerbase. That means several limited-time features and items will become unavailable afterward. If a player misses something this week, they may have to wait until next year for another opportunity. This list will focus on five items that may be worth collecting before it's too late.

Technically speaking, some entries may contain multiple things as opposed to a singular object. The main gist GTA Online players should take away from this article is that there are plenty of Halloween-themed rewards and purchasable content worth collecting.

Five fun pieces of Halloween content to acquire this week in GTA Online

1) Halloween Masks

An example of a spooky mask you could buy (Image via GTA Wiki)

There is a plethora of Halloween masks that GTA Online players can purchase from Vespucci's Movie Masks at Vespucci Beach. A few of them have horrifying appearances, so some players might like to buy these cosmetics to match their other apparel. The masks aren't too expensive, as they range from around $15,000 to $30,000 each.

If you're interested in this content, check out the Monsters section of Vespucci's Movie Masks. It's easy to miss these cosmetics, especially since they're only around for about a week this year. There are several options to buy, ranging from witches to flayed demons.

Don't forget about the Halloween Masks you could unlock this week, either.

2) Limited-time Halloween vehicles

The LCC Sanctus and Albany Fränken Stange (Image via Rockstar Games)

Three vehicles are only available to purchase during the Halloween season, which includes:

Albany Fränken Stange

LCC Sanctus

Albany Lurcher

The Albany Fränken Stange is 50% off this week from its usual price, while the other two rides are 40% off. These discounts are great, although GTA Online players should know that the vehicles involved aren't relevant in the current racing meta. At the very least, they have neat customization options that are good for this spooky season.

Beginners or those who forgot to get these two cars and the single motorcycle from previous years have an opportunity to obtain them.

3) Jack O'Lantern Collectibles

These are all the locations where you can find this collectible (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

This old 2022 collectible has also returned in the recent Halloween 2023 update. Upon obtaining ten Jack O'Lanterns, you will get a Horror Pumpkin Mask and $50,000, plus any individual rewards from the pumpkins. Hardcore grinders can even go for all 200 to unlock the Pumpkin Tee plus another $50,000.

You don't have to collect everything to enjoy this content. Setting for ten should be fine since earning $50,000 and a free mask for a few minutes of work is a pretty sweet deal.

4) Camhedz Arcade

Camhedz is a nice little diversion to play through (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another thing for collectors to get this week is the Camhedz Arcade machine. It's only available during the Halloween season, and the gameplay could be fun for two players seeking to do something other than the usual boring GTA Online grind.

This game normally costs $362,500 from the Arcade laptop. The gameplay is basically a modified version of Badland Revenge II, where the player shoots at random NPCs. They can get rewards for completing all the Camhez-related Awards, including a Bearsy mask, in case you ever wanted to have a bear mask in GTA Online.

5) Ghosts Exposed livery

This is what the free livery looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

Halloween is almost over. While the Ghosts Exposed event has been around for weeks now, some players haven't done it yet. Getting the free livery is worth it since snapshotting all ten ghosts only takes a few minutes spanned across two in-game days.

Collecting everything gives you $250,000, which isn't too shabby at all. This event is similar to UFO Sightseeing, which is also active this week, albeit it's not possible to snapshot every UFO since some are no longer available in GTA Online.

