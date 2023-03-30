How to make millions in income with GTA Online Arcade in 2023

The Arcade is an interesting business in GTA Online, where players can make millions of dollars through unconventional means. However, the property is difficult to unlock.

There is one simple way to obtain the Arcade. Go to Mirror Park to start the cutscene. Alternatively, you may need to go to his house first to trigger a text for it and then head back to Mirror Park. Afterward, go to floreclosures.maze-bank.com to buy the property.

Once you do this, you will have two ways to make money from the business: The Diamond Casino Heist and passive income. The former method makes far more money, but it relies on having other players willing to do a challenging heist with you. By comparison, the latter method will get you up to $5,000 every in-game day.

How to make a ton of income via The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

The Diamond Casino Heist is an excellent moneymaker for players who have friends willing to do it with them. This series of missions essentially boils down to the following:

Setup: Casino Scoping Heist Prep: Vault Contents Preparations The finale

You will have to repeat the process every time you complete The Diamond Casino Heist. However, anybody who has mastered the Heist Replay Glitch can simply opt to do the finale repeatedly, which would significantly increase the income they earn per hour.

For those who don't know, you can enter airplane mode or disconnect your internet before the final cutscene airs to trigger The Diamond Casino Heist Replay Glitch. Several examples of it can be seen in the above video.

GTA Online players can do everything tied to The Diamond Casino Heist in the basement of their Arcade. Here is how much money you can get from the primary targets:

Cash (Normal Mode): $2,115,000

$2,115,000 Cash (Hard Mode): $2,326,500

$2,326,500 Artwork (Normal Mode): $2,350,000

$2,350,000 Artwork (Hard Mode): $2,585,000

$2,585,000 Gold (Normal Mode): $2,585,000

$2,585,000 Gold (Hard Mode): $2,843,500

$2,843,500 Diamonds (Normal Mode): $3,290,000

$3,290,000 Diamonds (Hard Mode): $3,619,000

It's best to do this heist in Hard Mode whenever possible. Doing a single run is still more than enough to make millions from your Arcade in GTA Online.

How to make money through Arcade's passive income

GTA Online players can earn up to $5,000 per in-game day (about 48 minutes in the real world) if they fill every available Arcade Machine spot. It doesn't matter which games you use. In fact, you can use the same one (or two) for everything, and it will count.

Everything tied to buying Arcade games can be done on the laptop of the property's main office. Prices vary from one machine to another, yet it has no effect in terms of your potential passive income. Many players just get the cheapest options available and place them once they arrive.

As long as your character is logged in, you will eventually get $5,000 every in-game day. The safe can hold up to $100,000, so make sure to collect the cash once that happens. It would take 200 in-game days to reach $1,000,000 through this method, which is more than doable with several AFK methods.

GTA Online players can earn money through both The Diamond Casino Heist and the passive income, so it's not as if they're limited to just one moneymaker. You can also utilize other businesses through the Master Control Terminal, but that's tied to other properties.

