How to unlock War, Death, and Conquest Masks in GTA Online this week? (October 26-November 1)

From October 26 to November 1, 2023, GTA Online players have an opportunity to get a Famine, War, Death, or Conquest Mask. All four can be unlocked via the same method, yet the outcome is based on luck. For those who don't know, these cosmetics are unlockable this week for players who participate in any Business Battles.

On a related note, the same content is also getting a 3x boost to its money and RP output. There are also some other Halloween gifts offered this week, which will be covered later in this guide. Let's first focus on the Business Battle masks.

Here is how GTA Online players can unlock the Famine, War, Death, and Conquest Masks in this week's update

Here is the official statement from Rockstar Games regarding how GTA Online players can unlock these new cosmetics:

"Horror isn't always supernatural, sometimes it's just regular late-stage capitalism in action. Take part in Business Battles to walk away with 3X GTA$ and RP and a chance to receive the fearsome Conquest Mask, Famine Mask, War Mask, or Death Mask, depending on your (mis)fortune."

Business Battles are a Freemode activity where GTA Online players try to steal cargo for their Nightclub. At least three players must be in the session (and they have to be outside a building) for this event to potentially be triggered.

Business Battles cannot be done by a lone player in a lobby (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the Business Battles available in GTA Online, one of which could randomly be picked for players to do:

Assassination

Assault

Car Meet

Factory Raid

Joyrider

Merryweather Drop

Parking Garage

Pick-Up

Police Station

Vehicle Export

UFO Battle

Doing any of them has the potential to give you the Famine, War, Death, or Conquest Masks. Remember, you only have until next week's update to unlock these cosmetics. You may have to do multiple Business Battles to unlock everything.

It is worth mentioning that the Famine, War, Death, and Conquest Masks were available to unlock in previous years, so you may already have them in your inventory.

Other gifts available this week in GTA Online

Four of the players here are wearing the Amber Vintage Devil Mask (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the other freebies available this week in GTA Online:

Amber Vintage Devil Mask: Take any job as a Bodyguard or Associate.

Take any job as a Bodyguard or Associate. Halloween Parachute Bag: Log in any time this week.

Log in any time this week. Horror Pumpkin Mask: Collect ten Jack O' Lanterns.

Collect ten Jack O' Lanterns. Pumpkin Tee: Collect 200 Jack O' Lanterns.

Collect 200 Jack O' Lanterns. White Vintage Skull Mask: Log in any time this week.

One more thing worth mentioning is that Halloween masks are available to buy from Vespucci's Masks this week. Take advantage of the offer before those items vanish until next year.

The White Vintage Skull Mask and Halloween Parachute Bag (Image via Rockstar Games)

Don't forget that the old content from past Halloween weekly updates is still available here. For example, snapshotting ten spirits in Ghosts Exposed gives you a unique livery for the Albany Brigham. Similarly, the UFOs could abduct players in the upcoming days if they get too close.

There are plenty of spooky things to enjoy this Halloween season and several limited-time items to unlock in the process.

