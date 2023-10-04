3 best businesses in GTA Online (and 2 worst ones) in 2023

GTA Online has a bunch of businesses to operate. While some of them are good, others are not. This article's list will focus on the three best and two worst businesses available in 2023. The top options in this category pay very well or have other useful features. Bad businesses, however, are heavily outclassed by better options and offer little to nothing from an efficiency standpoint. They can be worth owning, just not prioritized.

Note that this article focuses on businesses where players can actively undertake Sell Missions or make money. Something like the Arena Workshop won't be listed here since it's not required to engage in Arena War content and wouldn't generate cash on its own.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Three of the best businesses to own in GTA Online

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is incredibly beginner-friendly (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Acid Lab has plenty going for it in GTA Online. For starters, you have to make a small investment to get it. Moreover, you can complete all First Dose missions to unlock the Brickade 6x6, the vehicle that will house that lab. What's great about this is that much of the money for the actual Acid Lab installation on this truck will come from those jobs' Awards.

A low investment isn't the only reason to get this entry, however. Acid Labs are among the best moneymakers per hour for a business in this game, especially if you have the Equipment Upgrade. Its relatively low value for a maxed-out Sell Mission might seem disappointing, but keep in mind that this lab's product maxes out quickly compared to other properties.

2) Nightclub

The Nightclub is another great business to own (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Nightclub has a little bit of everything. The best part of this property is its passive income. Players can easily earn up to $50,000 per in-game day through it. It might not seem like much, but that's the highest passive income in this game. You could do anything for a few hours just to come back to the Nightclub Safe and collect $250,000. Don't forget that the Nightclub Warehouse can offer Sell Missions.

You just need to own a few other businesses to truly maximize their potential. Earning products happens passively, with the player just needing to reassign technicians after a product maxes out.

3) Agency

Agencies can appeal to various players of different playstyles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another great business with passive income is the Agency, which can get up to $20,000 per in-game day after completing over 200 Security Contracts. However, passive income is just a minor selling point here. The Agency has several things going for it:

Security Contracts

Payphone Hits

VIP Missions

This is a genuinely well-rounded property with everything a player could want in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Dr. Dre's missions pay over $1 million, which the occasional weekly update could also boost, so keep that in mind.

Two of the worst businesses to run in GTA Online

1) Document Forgery Office

Easily the worst option available for this list (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's hard to think of a less profitable business than the Document Forgery Office. The only reason to own it is to get additional products sold in the Nightclub Warehouse for completionists who want more content to sell. In that case, buy the Document Forgery Office, set it up, and then leave this business to rot since the Nightclub Warehouse will get supplies on its own.

It is not recommended to actively use the Document Forgery Office for grinding. A Far Sale only making a profit of about $67,500 in something that takes about three hours to max out the inventory is pathetic. Rockstar Games would seriously need to buff the Document Forgery Office if it were to ever become a viable option for grinding.

2) Counterfeit Cash Factory

It's not terrible to own, but GTA Online has so many good properties (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Counterfeit Cash Factory is another property for MC Presidents used in Nightclubs, except its non-Nightclub Sell Missions pay more than triple the Document Forgery Office's with a full Far Sale. It's worth noting that the former also pays slightly more than the Weed Farm, yet there is a reason why the latter isn't listed here.

Weed Farms produce a product that can be sold to Street Dealers. That's significantly easier than doing a regular Sell Mission. In terms of convenience, owning a Weed Farm is much easier than a Counterfeit Cash Factory in GTA Online.

The Counterfeit Cash Factory is ultimately okay to own but is outclassed by several other properties in GTA Online as far as potential goes.

