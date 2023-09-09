How to get Acid Lab upgrade in GTA Online to make more money

The Acid Lab upgrade is a necessity if you wish to make more money in GTA Online via this business. Normally, players acquire the ability to produce and sell LSD by getting a Brickade 6x6 and then completing a setup mission. Subsequently, gamers can make plenty of cash as is, but they can earn more by obtaining an equipment upgrade for this business, which costs $250,000 and is worth every dollar.

However, you cannot buy this Acid Lab Equipment enhancement right away. GTA Online players must complete ten Fooligan Jobs to be eligible. If you already accomplished the First Dose series' first mission, you should be able to call Dax. Do that and request some work from him to initiate a Fooligan Job. More details relevant to the purchase of this upgrade can be found below.

Here is how you can get the Acid Lab Equipment upgrade in GTA Online to earn more money for this business

Dax gives you Fooligan Jobs through this menu screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players must complete ten Fooligan Jobs (it doesn't matter which ones) to acquire the ability to purchase an Acid Lab Equipment upgrade, so let's look at how to get started. Call Dax and select Request Work for him to assign you one of the following jobs:

Crop Dustin'

Heavy Metal

Liquid Assets

Working Remotely

Write-Off

This title gives you a one-in-game day cooldown whenever you complete a Fooligan Job in GTA Online. As a personal recommendation, if you get Write-Off and lack a good armored vehicle, join a different session since you'd have to do too much work otherwise.

All the other possible jobs that Dax can give you are simple, and anybody can do them. You will inevitably do the same Fooligan Jobs repeatedly since you need to do ten of them, and this title presents only five options in this regard.

Upgrading the Acid Lab in GTA Online to earn more money

This is where you access the Vehicle Workshop (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you complete ten Fooligan Jobs, head to The Freakshop. Enter it and look for Mutt. Approach him to see a button prompt on how to access the Vehicle Workshop. Once you access this title's Vehicle Workshop, select the Brickade 6x6 since that's where the new equipment will be installed — although it will cost some money.

This is the menu where you install the new equipment, costing a fair amount of money (Image via Rockstar Games)

After that, here is how you get the new equipment upgrade:

Select Acid Lab Upgrades. Pick the Acid Lab Equipment option. Pay $250,000 to install the new equipment.

Without the new equipment or renaming your product, you would typically only make $237,600 outside of event weeks. Now, you can get $335,200. Don't forget to rename your product via the Interaction Menu for an extra 5% bonus to how much money you could generate, bringing the new total up to $351,960.

Note that some weekly updates may double how much cash you can earn from Acid Lab Sell Missions in GTA Online. Similarly, there may also be discounts on this equipment upgrade.

That's everything that players need to know about this business. In the meantime, why not check out the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors?

