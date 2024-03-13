Incredible fan-made GTA 6 art sends the internet into a frenzy

While Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to release more images from GTA 6, renowned artist Patrick Brown (X/@pbrown_art) has created a fan-made cover art featuring many protagonists from the popular video game series. The image went viral among gaming fans on X. Even popular artists were seen acknowledging it.

Patrick Brown is known for creating many legendary fan-made images for Grand Theft Auto and other video game series.

Fan-made GTA 6 art wows the community with its incredible details

On March 13, 2024, GTA 6 fans online began to share the above artwork featuring old and upcoming protagonists in the Grand Theft Auto series.

The image features Lucia and Jason (who is yet to be officially introduced) in the front, taking the lead on a blue convertible car. Slightly behind them are Grand Theft Auto 5’s Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Chop riding on Trevor’s personal vehicle, the Canis Bodhi. Niko Bellic from Grand Theft Auto 4 can also be seen coming down from the sky with a parachute.

In the background, one cop car and two police helicopters can be seen chasing the popular protagonists. Eagle-eyed fans may also notice Mr. Raspberry Jam tied in front of Trevor Philips’ vehicle.

The location of the fan-made GTA 6 banner appears to be the Ocean Drive Highway from Vice City. The image is most likely based on the visuals and locations seen in the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Ned Luke (X/@ned_luke), who voiced and roleplayed Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto 5, also shared the image and praised Patrick Brown for his creativity.

It is worth noting that Patrick Brown has created many other incredible fan art for the Grand Theft Auto series. Most of his artworks include caricatures of popular GTA characters and depict memorable moments from the series.

Rockstar Games is expected to release more official Grand Theft Auto 6-related artwork in the future. Fans are now waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2 to see more images from the upcoming game.

