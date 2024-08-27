5 name predictions by fans for GTA 6's 21 Savage look-alike character

Fans have noticed who they believe to be a 21 Savage look-alike in the GTA 6 trailer. Redditors have come up with some hilarious names for what this character might be called in-game. The 90-second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer featured several NPCs, as the focus seemed to be on replicating real-life viral Florida moments in a satirical manner. Jason and Lucia were also showcased in several scenarios.

However, fans have been more intrigued with the identity of some of these NPCs. One such character, who has been compared to rappers 21 Savage and Kodak Black, is seen briefly, shaking his hands with another NPC.

GTA 6 fans have been trying to predict what his name will be, albeit humorously, on a recent Reddit post. Let's look at some of the best suggestions.

Note: This article is based on Reddit comments from fans.

5 hilarious names GTA 6 fans have come up with for the 21 Savage look-alike character

1) NPC_GANGMEMBER_12

One of the most upvoted comments was from user "CascadePlatinum." They suggested the most generic name possible. Funnily enough, there's a high chance this will turn out to be the most accurate response. The 21 Savage look-alike NPC seen in the GTA 6 trailer might turn out to be just a generic gang member.

Regular gang members might not have an internal nickname, and could simply be referred to by a code.

2) Demetrius Bartholomeu the III

These names might be hard to remember (Image via Reddit)

GTA 6 fan "Significant-Gap-8489" came up with two unique names, and both sound rather grand yet funny. "Kindly_Guess7290" then corrected the previous comment, suggesting "Demitrius Demarcus Bartholomew James The Third Jr" instead.

It should be noted that the latter name is used by Spencer, a YouTuber and Twitch streamer known for his prank calls. This is a character he often roleplays when making prank calls. Spencer has over two million subscribers on YouTube and 32,000 followers on Twitch. He is also active on Instagram and TikTok.

3) Desmond Benjamin

Desmond Benjamin is a young boy who went viral after TikToker Brandon Sloane (@brandon.sloane) interviewed him at Target. He was challenged by Sloane not to say anything into the mic, after which the latter would buy him whatever he wanted. Benjamin immediately failed and promptly told his name when asked for it.

However, Brandon gave him a second chance and he succeeded, leading to the TikToker buying him rainbow magnets. The video with the boy gained around 25 million views and four million views in just 11 days.

Since then, there have been countless memes about the boy, with his unusual way of speaking gaining him countless fans on the Internet. Sloane even followed up his interview by taking Desmond on a trip to Disney World.

4) Rick Ross and Kodak Black

Rick Ross and Kodak Black are both famous rappers. The former is quite popular in internet meme culture, thanks to his unique booming vocals. It should be noted that the NPC we're talking about in this article was initially dubbed as a Kodak Black look-alike by fans. Many began asking if Kodak Black is in GTA 6, possibly collaborating with Rockstar.

Although it cannot be confirmed, this is unlikely to be true, since Rockstar wouldn't remain silent about a celebrity being featured in its trailer.

5) Yee Yee A** and Haircut

Will Lamar return in GTA 6? (Image via Reddit)

One of the funniest suggestions was by "Travis812," who simply referred to the two NPCs in the scene as "Yee-yee a**" and "haircut." GTA fans would be familiar with this phrase, as it refers to Lamar's iconic dialogue from Grand Theft Auto 5, where he roasts Franklin with some of the most creative insults you'll ever hear.

Although it hasn't been confirmed if Lamar will return to Vice City or not, most fans would love it if he does show up.

