5 reasons why the series should return to London after GTA 6

Leonida will be the next destination of the Grand Theft Auto series in its upcoming installment, GTA 6. This location is likely an iteration of Florida and fans are ecstatic to explore it. Most Grand Theft Auto games have taken place in a fictional version of some American city, but the series has also ventured abroad in the past. For those wondering, this happened in Grand Theft Auto London 1961 and Grand Theft Auto London 1969.

That being said, it should be noted that these titles were released over two decades ago, and many might have never experienced them. So, in this article, we will look at five reasons why the series should return to London after GTA 6.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Here are five reasons why the Grand Theft Auto series should return to London after GTA 6

1) The USA has been featured prominently

Trending

Vice City is the series' iteration of Miami (Image via Rockstar Games)

All Grand Theft Auto titles after Grand Theft Auto 3 have been set in the United States of America. Liberty City, Vice City, Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas are all Rockstar's iterations of major American cities like New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

They are popular among fans but the series has featured enough of the USA already, and in fact, will do more of that with Leonida in GTA 6. Venturing into a new location like London, hence, would be quite refreshing.

2) Could make for an interesting map

London could make for a fascinating map to explore in a Grand Theft Auto game. It bears an urban element like Liberty City (which is based on New York) but is just distinct enough to stand out. The areas around the River Thames could especially be breathtaking with the level of detail Rockstar implements in its GTA map designs.

Notably, Ubisoft's 2020 release, Watch Dogs Legion, is set in London, and that is a great example of how well this city could fit in a modern Grand Theft Auto setting.

3) Exploring different themes

Two social media parodies in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto games showcase a satirical take on the USA. This is a consistently beloved aspect of the series and the first official GTA 6 trailer suggested it might focus on the social media side.

However, if the series heads off to London, players would not only get to explore a new map, but also Rockstar Games' take — and its signature style of humor — on topics relevant to London and England, which would be refreshing.

4) Gateway to global Grand Theft Auto

A modern GTA title set in London can offer a distinct experience to fans map and theme-wise. But this could also open the gates for global Grand Theft Auto settings if it turns out to be successful.

In short, the success of a London-based Grand Theft Auto title's success — financially as well as critically — might prompt Rockstar to explore more regions besides the USA. Locations such as major European cities or those from Asia or South America designed by this developer could be a treat to witness.

5) Would be the perfect Grand Theft Auto 6 DLC

Expansive video games, such as Grand Theft Auto titles, take a long time to develop nowadays. And after Grand Theft Auto 6 releases, there might be a long period before we hear of a potential sequel.

In the mean time, Rockstar might drop DLCs for the upcoming title, as it has done for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer. And if there are no plans to head out of the USA in Grand Theft Auto 7, a GTA 6 DLC that lets players explore some parts of London would make for a novel experience. Such a move could replicate the implemention of the Cayo Perico island in GTA Online during The Cayo Perico Heist.

In a nutshell, a Grand Theft Auto game set in London could offer a unique experience and take the series in a brand new direction.

Also check: Will GTA 6 be on PC?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback