5 improvements GTA Online fans want for Assault on ATT-16 game mode

Rockstar recently released a new Adversary Mode for GTA Online called Assault on ATT-16 as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC. This new game mode even features a double cash and RP bonus until August 28, 2024.

It should be noted that Assault on ATT-16 replaces the previously available Assault on Cayo Perico game mode, as both are quite similar. Nevertheless, after trying out this new game mode, Grand Theft Auto Online players have been discussing what they like about it and what could have been better.

In light of that, we've put forward five improvements that GTA Online's Assault on ATT-16 Adversary Mode should have, based on comments by players on Reddit.

Note: This article is based on Reddit comments from fans.

5 changes needed for GTA Online's Assault on ATT-16

1) Should allow smaller teams

It takes forever to start a game with 4v4 players (Image via Reddit)

The Assault on ATT-16 Adversary Mode for GTA Online uses 4v4 gameplay, which means you must wait until there are seven more players before you can begin playing. This can take a lot of time, as not all active players in the session will be playing the same Adversary Mode at the same time.

What's worse is that once the current GTA Online weekly update ends on August 28, 2024, the player count will drop. This will make finding players even more difficult later on. The high player count right now is because of the 2x bonus, which will end with this weekly event.

2) Attack team should be more balanced

Comment byu/autohypnosis from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Many players on the r/gtaonline subreddit have been complaining that the Attackers team in this new game mode is pretty weak, especially compared to the Defenders. Assault on ATT-16 involves two different teams of Attackers and Defenders, much like the Assault on Cayo Perico game mode. Attackers must invade an aircraft carrier and hack some terminals while Defenders, as expected, must defend these terminals.

There are five different stages to this game mode, which take place in the air, on land, and in the sea. Since it's much harder for Attackers to complete their objectives, Rockstar should ensure the teams are more balanced.

3) Should allow bots

Comment byu/autohypnosis from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

As mentioned earlier, it takes a lot of time to fill the lobby when playing the Assault on ATT-16 game mode in GTA Online. Many players are getting impatient over the need to have eight players for the game mode, and have been asking for the inclusion of bots.

Adding them would be a great way to ensure that these game modes remain active even after their associated event week bonuses end. As such, this feature should be extended to all Adversary game modes and not just this new one.

4) Shouldn't have Orbital Cannon

The Orbital Cannon can ruin the fun (Image via Reddit)

The Orbital Cannon is a controversial weapon in GTA Online that players have often complained about. It was added with The Doomsday Heist as a feature available in the player-owned Facility and allows you to wipe out any targeted player on the map.

This weapon is available for both teams to use in the Assault on ATT-16 game mode, and players seem to be abusing it. Understandably, a lot of fans are upset with how this weapon affects gameplay. Thus, Rockstar should either restrict the Cannon's usage or remove it from this Adversary Mode.

5) Anti-cheat needed on PC

Hackers are still an issue on PC (Image via Reddit)

As seen from the comments on Reddit, hackers seem to be ruining the fun of this new game mode, as usual. Despite Rockstar claiming to have brought new methods to combat hackers and modders in GTA Online, the game is still rampant with these exploitative players on the PC version.

GTA needs to be equipped with a better anti-cheat system that bans hackers immediately, especially from Adversary game modes. Freeroam is already filled with these players, but having even a single hacker in an Adversary Mode can ruin the entire round.

