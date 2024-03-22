GTA Online PC Anti-Cheat update brings major improvement: Report

Rockstar Games has reportedly added a major improvement for GTA Online players on PC. According to Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned insider and data miner, the multiplayer game on PC received a tunable update, which disables a massive flaw in the player reporting system. Earlier, Rockstar Games used to notify the reported player that they had been flagged. After the recent update, the process has become confidential.

This new change is expected to bust cheaters and mod users in the multiplayer game more efficiently while protecting victims.

Rockstar Games improves the GTA Online player reporting system on PC through an update

On March 22, 2024, Tez2 shared the information on their X profile, stating that the player reporting system is set to become more effective in the game, especially for PC players. While the exact time of the tunable update is currently unknown, it is expected to be released after the GTA Online weekly update.

If you are not aware of the player reporting process on PC, then you should note that when players were previously reported in the game for any reason, the game would inform the culprit as well. This allowed mod menu users in GTA Online to deliberately crash your game. However, after the latest tunable update, only you and Rockstar Games will know about the report.

One user named Marius (X/@Marius2360) asked Tez2 if the reported player would know about the action later.

The insider replied that after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, every report directly goes to Rockstar Games’ server. But the system also used to inform the reported player about the action. After the recent GTA Online update, the latter has been disabled. Tez2 elaborated the purpose of this as follows:

“Its purpose was to increase the "reported" stats on the reported player's end”.

Another user named kenzie (X/@thcd240) asked if the console versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online would also see similar changes. Tez2 replied in the affirmative.

The recent update should be a relief and a protective shield for PC players, especially because there have been many situations in the past where modders have jeopardized another player's game for reporting them.

While this is definitely good news, some players are concerned that mod menus will soon find a way around it. Others have stated that Rockstar Games is gearing up for GTA 6 Online by trying to curb instances of hacking and cheating.

