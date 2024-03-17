5 reasons why GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a great update

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has been out for nearly two weeks now (March 17, 2024), and the playerbase seems to enjoy it very much. Rockstar Games added various new missions, vehicles, and other collectibles fans have been waiting for since The Chop Shop update. The wait was also worthwhile for grinders as it added new money-making methods to the multiplayer game.

This article discusses five reasons why the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is one of the greatest updates in the multiplayer game to date.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five things that make the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid a remarkable update

1) It introduced new missions

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a mini heist update that introduced six new missions in the multiplayer game. The gameplay revolves around the Cluckin Bell Factory in Paleto Bay, where players need to raid and loot drugs from inside. The list of the new missions is as follows:

Slush Fund Breaking and Entering Concealed Weapons Hit and Run Disorganized Crime Scene of the Crime

The first one is a pre-setup mission, followed by four setups, and a finale at last (Scene of the Crime). Your activities during the setup missions have an impact on the finale. Rockstar Games allows you to either take a silent approach in the final mission or aggressively take the full heat.

2) It introduced some new vehicles

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update added three brand new vehicles along with the free Obey 8F Drafter. The community has been waiting for the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor and Canis Terminus since The Chop Shop DLC release in December 2023.

The Obey 8F Drafter was the icing on the cake, adding more value to the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. The entire Winter 2023 DLC now offers 15 new vehicles you can purchase from various websites. Keep in mind that the free Obey 8F Drafter is only available for claim till March 18, 2024.

3) Provided a mid-cycle refreshment

Rockstar Games is widely known for releasing new content to the multiplayer game every six months. Although the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is not technically a new update, it still worked as a mid-cycle refreshment for the playerbase.

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist provided new missions that keep all players busy grinding them. The new vehicles, clothes, and customizations were also well-received by the community. This was a smart move by Rockstar Games to keep the community engaged before the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and the Summer 2024 DLC.

4) Best update for solo grinders

As of 2024, the multiplayer game has many solo grinders, and the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid turned out to be one of the best updates for them. All missions of the Cluckin Bell Heist can be done solo in an Invite Only lobby.

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout is also remarkable, as you can earn a minimum of $500,000 by completing the series. It is undoubtedly one of the best money-making methods after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Rockstar Games is also offering double money and RP currently, making the missions more worthwhile.

5) Gave a sneak-peak into GTA 6

Although Rockstar Games did not officially mention any links to Grand Theft Auto 6, the playerbase quickly figured out that the new police vehicle is a backported asset from the upcoming game. The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is also available in the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

This has excited the community, as it was the first time Rockstar Games teased the upcoming game’s elements in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is expected to be a police car in the HD Universe Vice City.

