GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist solo guide: Setup choices and approaches

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist in GTA Online was just added to the game, and it includes an entertaining series of missions. This mini-heist features its own setup missions and a finale, and all of these can be completed solo or with up to three more players. During the missions, players have to make some choices, such as selecting the gear, the getaway vehicle, and the final approach.

Here's a step-by-step guide to complete The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist solo in GTA Online, with the best setup choices and approaches. This article considers the fastest and most efficient methods that allow you to get the most out of the update.

How to do GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist solo

To start with, here are the missions included in The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist in GTA Online:

Introduction - Slush Fund

- Slush Fund Setup - Breaking and Entering

- Breaking and Entering Setup - Concealed Weapons

- Concealed Weapons Setup - Hit and Run

- Hit and Run Setup - Disorganized Crime

- Disorganized Crime Finale - Scene of the Crime

The best way to play these missions is on Easy difficulty because the payout will be the same at the end ($500,000), no matter what difficulty you choose. The only difference on the harder modes is that you'll have more enemies, fewer respawns, and more RP rewards. Increasing the difficulty would also make the missions longer to beat, which isn't ideal.

Unlike other heists in GTA Online, you don't need to buy any properties to start The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist. Once you head outside in freeroam, Vincent will call you to meet at the Vespucci Police Station. Head to the marked location (V on the map) and watch the first introductory cutscene.

Here's a brief guide for each of the subsequent missions:

Slush Fund: This is where you must acquire the necessary funds to pull off The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist. The best way to do this mission is to have an armored vehicle like the Kuruma (Armored) in GTA Online. This is because you'll be going to two different places across the map with armed goons at these locations. You'll be breaking into these locations and stealing the money for your heist setup.

Breaking and Entering: You'll be stealing three different things in this mission — a laptop, a hacking device, and a freight train. Start with the laptop, as the other two will spawn close to each other. The hacking device is within a Terrorbyte, which will be protected by several armed drones. The best part of this mission is that it lets you drive a train in GTA Online.

Concealed Weapons: Option B is the best choice for this weapons setup mission, where you hit The Professionals at their yacht. Here's what this loadout will give you:

Heavy Rifle.

Tactical SMG.

Heavy Shotgun.

Pipe Bombs.

Medium Armor.

Hit and Run: This is the vehicle setup mission for The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, and just like before, Option B is the best choice here as well. This location will have the fastest vehicles for the heist, which will be one of the following:

Dinka Sugoi.

Coil Raiden.

Ocelot Jugular.

Disorganized Crime: This mission will decide whether you take the stealthy or the aggressive approach for The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist finale.

For the stealthy approach, you'll have to kill all the guards, sabotage all the trucks individually, and then wipe the CCTV.

For the aggressive approach, blow up everything, including the trucks, and don't wipe the CCTV.

Scene of the Crime: The beginning of the finale mission in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid depends on how you finished Disorganized Crime. If you took an aggressive approach, you'd be going in guns blazing; simply kill off all enemies and proceed to loot the safe.

However, if you took the stealthy approach, follow the steps below:

Kill the first three guards in the order that you see them so that none of them see each other's bodies.

Before opening the shutter door, check the map and wait for the guard on the other side to turn away from the door.

Keep following the same method for killing the enemies, ensuring they don't see any bodies. You'll need patience if you don't want the guards to raise an alarm.

Once you've looted everything, follow the same method when escaping so the guards remain unaware of your presence.

If you wish to unlock all the achievements from the Career Progress Challenges for The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist in GTA Online, you'll need to do both approaches and all possible setups. The challenge's final tier also requires you to earn $5 million from this heist.

Nevertheless, in both approaches, you'll need to look for the office keys and acquire the safe code using the hacking device. It's not necessary to avoid getting a wanted level during the getaway when the cops will be swarming. Just escape them with the fast vehicle you chose earlier.

In other developments, a GTA 6 trailer 2 might be on the horizon as Rockstar Games has created a Videos page on their website.

Also Read: Things fans want from GTA Online 2.0

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you like the stealthy approach in The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid? Yes, absolutely No, aggressive is better 0 votes View Discussion