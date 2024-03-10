How to drive a train in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist?

The train in GTA Online has been a fascinating and unstoppable force for players since the game's inception. Apart from one small mission in the single-player campaign, the game has never let the players take the reins of this behemoth before. Fortunately, the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update did something unique, allowing players to drive the train during one of the missions.

While it is a straightforward task for many, some players might find the controls a little tricky since they must simultaneously manage a task to complete the mission successfully.

This article will offer a step-by-step guide on how to drive the train in GTA Online and complete the related Cluckin Bell Farm Raid mission in the game.

An easy guide on how to drive the train in GTA Online during the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid mission

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Breaking and Entering mission is where you can drive the train in GTA Online. However, before you can do so, you will need to complete two other tasks. The first requires you to locate a Terrorbyte parked in an isolated location and get the hacking device.

Next, you must steal a laptop containing vital information about the cartel. Once you finish this, Vincent will ask you to go to the cartel compound and steal the train key. Note that the area is guarded, and you will find several well-armed enemies.

Once you have the key, enter the train. Now, keep pressing forward to make the train move. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about keeping it on track, as that happens automatically.

But, you will have to use the hacking device to turn the signals green. Failing to do so and crossing the red signal will deploy the emergency brakes, stopping the train and failing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist mission.

So, as you can see, it is very easy to drive the train in GTA Online, and you only need to ensure that it keeps moving forward. The game will prompt you when the hacking device needs to be used. Waves of enemies will try to stop you but will be destroyed by the sheer force of the metal behemoth.

While it would have been more fun if the train journey had been longer and taken you across more parts of the map, the short travel was also quite fun. Moreover, Rockstar Games doesn't let players drive the train in GTA Online, so this experience was terrific.

Once you reach the final tunnel, the train will automatically stop, and the mission will be completed. Afterward, you will have to deal with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Disorganized Crime mission and then the epic finale. This is where you get to experience the train ride once more, although not in the same way as the Breaking and Entering mission.

Apart from being able to ride the train in GTA Online, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid also added several amazing things to the game. Hopefully, Rockstar Games has more such things in store.

