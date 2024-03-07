5 big things added to GTA Online with Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is finally here, and Rockstar Games has added some nice things to this game with it. Players have been looking forward to this update for a while. This patch has a ton of new content to offer. However, it is important to mention some of the better things that the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid has introduced.

This article will list five things major things that are now part of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Terminus, Interceptor, and 3 other amazing things that were added with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

1) New set of missions

Players will agree that things had started to get stagnant in the online multiplayer mode, and the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has brought a breath of fresh air to the game. There are new missions that one can participate in to complete the DLC.

These new missions are a mix of small setup tasks as well as a longer and more complex finale. This is what makes the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist update so interesting. One can complete them alongside their friends, which makes things much more interesting and cool.

2) Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor was one of the much-anticipated cars in GTA Online that has finally arrived with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It is a cop car that Rockstar Games had been teasing for quite some time. The studio recently added a couple of other law enforcement vehicles to the game as well.

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor looks good with its muscular features and police livery. The car was featured in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid teaser/trailer as well, much to the delight of fans. Now, it has finally become a purchasable vehicle in the online multiplayer mode.

3) Canis Terminus

The Canis Terminus is another major piece of content added to the game with the latest GTA Online update. It was teased earlier and was heavily featured in a recent teaser/trailer as well. Not only does the vehicle look impressive, it offers decent performance as well.

The vehicle is quick and handles uneven terrain masterfully, making riding it quite fun. The Canis Terminus is a part of the Chop Shop DLC drip feed and seems to be inspired by the real-life Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

This gives the car a muscular yet cool look that fans love a lot. The vehicle also has a variety of customization options which is a bonus.

4) Vapid Benson

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid that you can purchase in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Benson is a new truck that has been added to the game as part of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It is a vehicle used by the Cluckin Bell factory and, in the update, also employed by the new cartel to transport their goods across the map.

The Cluckin Bell livery looks good on the vehicle, which offers similar performance to other commercial rides in the game. It's neither too fast nor too slow. While it offers decent handling, players will need to be careful when going around corners, as trying to retain the momentum will make the truck go off the rails. Overall, the vehicle looks great with its livery and plays a big part in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

5) CJ's outfit

CJ's outfit that can be obtained in the game (Image via X/@TezFunz2 || Rockstar Games)

CJ's outfit in GTA Online is another exciting piece of content that has finally become a part of the game with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Carl "CJ" Johnson is the protagonist of San Andreas and is one of the most iconic and popular characters in the series.

Players can obtain his outfit once they complete Tier 4 in 30 areas of Career Progress. This is a new feature in GTA Online and reaching Tier 4 can be a bit challenging since the missions get progressively difficult. However, one of the rewards for going through is the Mr. Right outfit that is similar to CJ's iconic white tank top and blue jeans.

