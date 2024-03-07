How to unlock CJ's outfit in GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update

Rockstar Games have added GTA San Andreas protagonist CJ's outfit in GTA Online with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update. The signature attire of the fan-favorite protagonist can now be unlocked in the game; however, it is only available in the multiplayer's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Those interested can acquire it by completing a certain amount of Career Progress Tier 4 challenges.

For those unaware, Career Progress is a relatively new feature added in June 2023 in GTA Online's Current-Gen version. Rockstar also added outfits based on the series' other protagonists last year that can be unlocked upon beating a set number of Career Progress Tier 4 challenges.

Complete Tier 4 in 30 areas of Career Progress to unlock CJ's outfit in GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update

Those who want to unlock CJ's outfit in GTA Online must complete Tier 4 in 30 areas of Career Progress. This is easier said than done, as Tier 4 challenges are usually difficult and time-consuming.

Career Progress can be accessed from GTA Online's pause menu. It is located right next to the ONLINE tab, labeled as CAREER. Here, you can look at all the Tier 1, 2, 3, and 4 levels of challenges for various jobs like Contact Missions, Heists, and more.

To unlock CJ's outfit in GTA Online, you must complete Tier 4 in 30 of these Career Progress areas. The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update has also introduced some new Career Progress Challenges, adding its own versions of Tier 1 to 4 challenges. These shall also help in unlocking the newly added outfit.

Here are all the Career Progress Tier 4 challenges added today with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update:

Earn five million dollars from the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid.

Complete the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as the leader in under 45 minutes.

Complete Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mission - Scene of Crime using all available setup equipment.

Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Tier 4 challenge list (Image via X/@TezFunz2 || Rockstar Games)

Completing the aforementioned challenges will reward the Cluckin' Bell Outfit. But remember, you must complete all Tier 4 challenges of 30 such Career Progress areas to unlock CJ's outfit in GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Besides the said outfit, you can also earn some cash by completing the fresh batch of Salvage Yard Robberies added with today's (March 7) GTA Online weekly update. There are some bonus rewards to take advantage of this week as well.

Needless to say, the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid also debuted with the GTA Online update today. It is an enjoyable quest that can be completed quickly, solo, or with up to four participants. Notably, this new quest is available on all platforms.

