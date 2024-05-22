5 reasons why GTA V Orbital Cannon is overpowered

The GTA V Orbital Cannon lets you launch an aerial strike on other players in the same online session as you. It is available as an upgrade for the Facility property and is one of the most disliked parts of the game's online mode. In fact, it is incredibly overpowered and charges you a hefty amount for just a single attack.

Rockstar Games has attempted to nerf the GTA V Orbital Cannon by not letting it be instantly reset or refunded, but that hasn't exactly balanced it out. With that said, let's take a look at five reasons why the weapon is overpowered.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why the GTA V Orbital Cannon is overpowered

1) One-shot kill

The GTA V Orbital Cannon lands a precision air strike wherever you want. Since this is an explosive attack, there is no way that those on the receiving end can survive, especially on foot. Additionally, the weapon not only deals damage to the targeted player, but also those near them.

There are many videos on the internet of Orbital Cannon users obliterating entire GTA V Online car meets.

2) Very difficult to counter

Hiding in your property is a temporary counter against the Orbital Cannon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players being attacked by an Orbital Cannon do not recieve any warnings before the GTA V Online weapon strikes. Additionally, the targeting is precise and tricky to escape. One way to safeguard yourself is by heading inside a property, but you can't play missions or participate in activities from there.

In a nutshell, countering the GTA V Orbital Cannon is incredibly difficult unless you are expecting to be attacked. Even then, predicting the exact timing for the attack is virtually impossible.

3) Automatic targeting

Different Orbital Cannon targeting options (Image via YouTube/Yan Live)

The GTA V Orbital Cannon interface presents two targeting options - Manual and Automatic. The former lets you manually select the attacking zone, whereas the latter presents you with a list of all GTA V Online players in the session, from which you can easily select your target. They will then be tracked by the weapon, shown on the user's screen, and can then be attacked.

Needless to say, this is an incredibly overpowering feature and among the reasons why many don't want the Orbital Cannon to return in GTA 6.

4) The user sits safely in their Facility

The Facility War Room (Image via GTA Wiki)

To use the GTA V Orbital Cannon, you must be inside your Facility's War Room. This keeps you safe from any counter attack, adding on to the weapon's overpowering aspects and making it the perfect tool for griefers.

Long-term players must be aware of how griefers are among the biggest problems with GTA V Online. With the Facility providing them a safe haven and an easy option to ruin others' experience, it isn't surprising why the Orbital Cannon is so disliked within the title's community.

5) Requires no skill

Using this weapon is very easy and doesn't require any skill (Image via YouTube/Yan Live)

There are many weapons in GTA V, and although the game isn't inherently hard, you typically do require some skill to use them, particularly in online PvP scenarios. For instance, while the sniper rifle offers range and high damage, you still need to time your shot to perfection and protect yourself from any incoming attacks.

However, all that is required for using the GTA V Orbital Cannon is a single click, especially with the Automatic Targeting option. The fact that even a player with absolutely no experience in this game can obliterate others with this weapon makes it severely overpowered.

