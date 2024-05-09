5 reasons why Oppressor Mk II shouldn't return in GTA 6

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II is a futuristic motorcycle that can fly and shoot missiles. Rockstar Games introduced this bike in GTA Online in August 2018, and it quickly became one of the most disliked additions in the game. In fact, many fans are worried that it might return in GTA 6.

Although the Oppressor didn't appear in the upcoming title's first trailer, that doesn't guarantee it won't be included in that game. And many believe it would be much better if Rockstar decided to leave such futuristic vehicles behind. With that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons why the Oppressor MK II should not return in GTA 6.

Here are five reasons Rockstar Games shouldn't have the Oppressor MK II return in GTA 6

1) It doesn't belong in a Grand Theft Auto setting

Grand Theft Auto games have realistic and grounded stories involving criminals. This applies to GTA 4, Vice City, and San Andreas, all of which are revered by the fanbase.

The introduction of futuristic sci-fi vehicles like the Oppressor MK II in GTA Online takes away from the experience commonly associated with Grand Theft Auto games. As such, Rockstar should avoid including them in the next installment.

2) Most fans dislike it

The Oppressor MK II is one of the most disliked vehicles in GTA Online. A lot of it has to do with the bike's sci-fi nature and the way it doesn't fit within this franchise. Most fans don't want to see it return in GTA 6 because of that.

The fan poll above is a good indicator of the community's sentiment towards it. Hence, it would be better if Rockstar focuses on what the GTA series is best known for instead of experimenting with sci-fi vehicles again in the next game.

3) Promotes griefing

Griefing is one of the biggest problems in GTA Online, and the Oppressor is synonymous with griefers. The ability to fly and shoot missiles makes it an extremely overpowered tool that is often hard to counter, especially for beginners.

With Rockstar's new Community Guidelines promoting fair play and encouraging players against griefing, getting rid of the Oppressor MK II in GTA 6 would be a step in the right direction.

4) Makes the game too easy

Even if you are not griefing other players with this flying bike, it cannot be denied that having an Oppressor makes GTA Online significantly easy. Its guided missiles make light work of most targets, and the ability to fly and hover eliminate any terrain-based challenges.

While adversities shouldn't be so difficult to overcome that they deter players, making the game too easy isn't a good thing either. You need the content to be challenging but fair, and since the presence of something like an Oppressor MK II makes things feel unfairly easy, it shouldn't return in GTA 6.

5) GTA 6 needs to explore a new direction

Rockstar Games has already explored the sci-fi genre in GTA Online with things like flying cars and bikes, futuristic weapons, and massive underground facilities. Therefore, having similar things in GTA 6's story or even its potential online mode would quickly become boring.

Rockstar Games needs to go in a new direction with the upcoming game for it to stay fresh over the years. This is why not only the Oppressor MK II, but other sci-fi items also need to be left behind.

