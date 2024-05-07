Rockstar Games has added many vehicles in GTA Online over the years. While some have a lot of utility, others may not be of much use in this competitive game. Additionally, vehicles belonging to the latter category can also be very expensive, which is a major reason why one should avoid adding them to their collection.

With that said, let's take a look at the 10 most ineffective vehicles in GTA Online as of 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Obey Omnis e-GT and 9 other most ineffective vehicles in GTA Online as of 2024

1) Truffade Adder

Truffade Adder is also available in story mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Truffade Adder used to be one of the most sought-after vehicles in GTA Online early on due to its aesthetics and speed. However, there are much better vehicles available in the game as of 2024, and spending a million dollars on this car isn't worth it.

2) Classique Broadway

Official Broadway poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Classique Broadway is a car that many may want to buy due to its vintage looks. However, it is very slow, costs nearly a million dollars, and doesn't have anything unique to offer.

3) RO-86 Alkonost

Here's a look at the Alkonost (Image via GTA Base)

The RO-86 Alkonost is a gigantic plane that costs $4,350,000. It can also be bought for a $3,262,500 Trade Price. That said, players would be better off getting something like the Hydra as it is much faster, has more utility, and its standard as well as Trade Prices are cheaper than that of the Alkonost.

4) Bravado Greenwood

The Bravado Greenwood is one of the few Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online that can also be equipped with Armor Plating for explosive resistance.

Nevertheless, players shouldn't spend over a million dollars on it in 2024 as the Imani Tech car Ocelot Virtue is faster, more explosive resistant with Armor Plating installed, and can be obtained for free by completing all The First and Last Dose DLC missions.

5) Obey Omnis e-GT

Omnis e-GT is priced at $1,795,000 (Image via GTA Base)

The Obey Omnis e-GT is another Imani Tech vehicle that players can avoid in 2024. This is again due to the Ocelot Virtue being available for free via completion of The First and Last Dose missions in GTA Online. The latter performs better and has the same explosive resistance with Armor Plating installed.

6) Benefactor SM722

Official SM722 poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Benefactor SM722 is one of the more unique-looking vehicles in GTA Online. That being said, the absence of a roof makes its occupants an easy target.

Additionally, instead of spending $2,115,000 on the SM722, players should invest a little more and get the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT that can be fitted with Imani Tech, Armor Plating, and even HSW upgrades.

7) Buckingham Weaponized Conada

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada is a weaponized helicopter in GTA Online that is available for $3,385,000. However, it doesn't offer anything unique at this price. Getting a Sparrow, which is faster, cheaper, and weaponized, makes more sense.

8) Vapid Slamtruck

This is one of worst vehicles in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Slamtruck has a ramp on its back, giving it a unique look. But that gimmick doesn't work as intended. Any loaded vehicle will slip right off once the Slamtruck starts moving, which is why there isn't any reason to spend over a million dollars on it in 2024.

9) JoBuilt P-996 Lazer

A poster of the P-996 Lazer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The P-996 Lazer is one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online, costing $6,500,000. Despite having some good attributes, players would be much better off getting the Mammoth F-160 Raiju in GTA Online at such a price.

10) Mammoth Squaddie

The Mammoth Squaddie is a slow vehicle with no useful qualities. Those interested in such a vehicle should get the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec instead. It costs more than the Squaddie but offers bullet-resistant windows, Imani Tech, and Armor Plating compatibility.

FAQs

Are there any vehicles in GTA Online that will return in GTA 6?

Yes. The first GTA 6 trailer features many vehicles from GTA Online.

