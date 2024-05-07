5 types of air transport that need to be in GTA 6

With GTA 6 ever so near, fans can't help but wonder what type of air transport the game might feature. This is a genuine question since air travel in GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode isn't the most pleasant experience. They also lack variation further making it uninteresting for many. Hence, demanding a variety of air transport in GTA 6 is valid.

Since the real-life world now has numerous ways to make people fly off into the sky, it would be interesting if Rockstar Games implemented some of them in Grand Theft Auto 6. This article will list five such instances of aerial transportation that we would like to see in the upcoming game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 aerial transportation that GTA 6 should feature

1) Commercial aircraft

Commercial aircraft should be in the next game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Commercial aircraft should be a viable mode of air transportation in GTA 6. Not only should the game allow players to fly them across the map but also add them as a way to fast travel. This was a feature back in the day and most fans would like to see it return.

Huge commercial aircraft are beautiful and intimidating and would fit perfectly well within the title. Letting players have them as an option would further make the game much more interesting and allow for hilarious scenarios to unfold.

2) Fighter Jets

Fighter Jets are a must in the upcoming title (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Fighter Jets in GTA Online are among the fastest ways to travel across the map. However, the game fails to encapsulate their true speed and nature. Naturally, players want to see these amazing aircraft return in GTA 6 and also want Rockstar Games to add more features to these aerial vehicles.

Jets with much more speed and maneuverability would allow players to zoom across the map and reach any place in mere moments. This will make aerial transportation much more exciting than it is in the current game.

3) Hot Air Balloons

Hot Air Balloon from Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Zanar Aesthetics)

Hot Air Balloons are quite fun and a relaxing way to travel across the world through air. While they are rather slow compared to aircraft, flying in them is quite fun and offers scenic views. It would be fun to ride across Vice City in GTA 6 and catch the sunset of Miami through the air. Since it is a part of RDR 2, it shouldn't be an issue for the developer to bring to the upcoming GTA game.

Rockstar Games could also add another feature to the Hot Air Ballon making it more relevant to the game. This could range from scoping an area to using it as a high ground for fights. With limitless possibilities, this air transport should definitely appear in GTA 6.

4) Jet Pack

The Jet Pack should return in full glory (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Jet Pack is one of the most iconic air transport from GTA San Andreas that lost its charm in the newer games. While this is quite unfortunate, Rockstar Games has the perfect opportunity to bring back this iconic aerial transportation in GTA 6 and allow players to explore the last map.

Unlike bigger aerial vehicles, Jet Pack doesn't require a big space or spawn nor is it sluggish enough to fly. If the studio copies its features from the previous game, then it would be quite fun to zip across the sky while shooting NPCs. It is one of the most-requested air transportation that fans would like to see return in the next game.

5) Helicopters

Helicopters should be a part of the upcoming title (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Helicopters are another staple form of air transport that should be in the upcoming title. They are relatively fast and deadly enough to annihilate enemies. This makes them a popular choice among players in GTA Online as well. It would be a no-brainer if Rockstar Games decides to skip this vehicle in the upcoming title.

Helicopters in GTA Online are almost perfect and the developer can simply copy their features. However, adding additional features and firepower would be greatly welcomed by the community. Rockstar Games should work on the sound of these flying fortresses to make them seem more menacing.

FAQs about GTA 6

Did the GTA 6 trailer confirm any aerial vehicle?

Yes, the first trailer of the game showcased a seaplane in one of the scenes.

Will GTA 6 have a better variety of aerial vehicles?

While it has not been confirmed, major rumors and speculations state that the upcoming title will feature a huge number of planes and other aerial vehicles.

Also, check out our other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback