5 speedy helicopters in GTA Online that shouldn't go that fast

Among the numerous vehicles in GTA Online, helicopters are one of the best modes of transport players can use to travel across the map. Most of these choppers are fast and also offer protection against griefers and campers in the game. Moreover, players don't have to worry about twisted roads and pedestrian traffic when flying high up in the sky.

However, there are a few helicopters that are flying fortresses, boasting offense, defense, and speed in one single package. Most players believe that they should not possess these speeds, as it gives an unfair advantage to players who can get their hands on one of these vehicles.

Well, this article will list five such helicopters in GTA Online that go faster than they should.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Also, the list is not ranked according to the helicopters' top speeds.

5 helicopters in GTA Online that have too much speed

1) Akula

The Buckingham Akula is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online that players should own. Not only is it fast, but it also offers armor that can protect the whole crew from enemy fire. With its armor, Akula can withstand up to three Homing Missiles before finally blowing up.

However, several players find its top speed of 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h) to be a little too fast for an armored vehicle that can fire machine guns and has a stealth mode that hides it from the minimap. This is a great speed, both for chasing a target and fleeing any unpleasant situation one finds themselves in.

2) Buckingham Volatus

The one thing that the Buckingham Volatus does best is show off that you are rich and have a lot of cash to burn. This helicopter works merely as a status symbol in the game since it has nothing special to offer for a massive price tag of $2,295,000.

Since it generally doesn't end up with a discount during the GTA Online weekly update, the Buckingham Volatus ends up with mostly veteran-rich players.

However, it does possess a top speed of 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h), which makes it excellent when running away from griefers or other opponents in GTA Online. Most players agree that such a high speed is wasted on this helicopter, and Rockstar Games should nerf it.

3) Sparrow

Sparrow is the fastest helicopter in GTA Online and can take you from one point to another in the blink of an eye. While this is an excellent quality, it has the potential to put every other helicopter out of business due to its ease of flying. So, several players would like the developer to nerf its speed a little.

But that would be a rather controversial move because the Sparrow is used for the Cayo Perico heist as well, and nerfing it would affect this mission significantly. After the recent nerf to the Payphone Hit missions, fans would not like it if Rockstar Games nerfed another way to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online.

4) Buckingham Weaponized Conada

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada is not the favorite choice when it comes to the best aerial vehicles in GTA Online. While it is certainly not slow, with a top speed of 151.00 mph (243.01 km/h), its weapons are practically a copy of other models. This helicopter does not offer anything special that makes it worth its whopping $3,385,000 price tag.

Fans think its speed is a little too much for a chopper whose only merits include firing machine guns and shooting missiles while flying at a good speed. This can sometimes cause problems as well, especially if the pilot is good and knows what they're doing. Due to its status, not everybody would be sad if the developers reduced its speed a little.

5) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

The Buckingham Swift Deluxe is another overpriced helicopter in GTA Online that has a little too much speed than what most players would like. It comes with a whopping price tag of $5,150,000. Only veteran players with too much cash on hand usually go for these types of expensive purchases.

While it can fly at a top speed of 157.75 mph (253.87 km/h), it is mostly wasted on this helicopter because it offers nothing special for its cost. It is also weak against missiles and other explosives, meaning that the pilot and other passengers are never safe. Moreover, the Swift Deluxe is certainly not a vehicle that can counter the Oppressor MK II in the game. So, nobody would mind if the developers nerfed this helicopter a little.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games adds some amazing aerial vehicles in GTA 6 as well so that players can have dogfights and perform stunts.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think it would be a bad idea to nerf the speeds of these helicopters in GTA Online? Oh yeah No, they should nerf them 0 votes